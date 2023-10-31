Live Update 0.44.5 Change List

Death returns. New adventures, achievements, and areas await!
Click here to read our community update about what's new in Book of Travels.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Passage behaved strangely when more than one player was playing with the same NPC
- Fixed animation stuttering when fishing
- Fixed animation stuttering when looting reagents
- Fixed an issue of not being able to click on NPCs that are behind each other
- Fixed issues of not being able to click on the ground at several places
- Fixed visuals errors during a Passage Game
- Fixed issue where no characters would appear in the character selection menu
- Fixed issue where dialog window was too long
- Fixed issue where server list would fail to load under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where equipping the “Plain shirt” item would dye the player’s clothes white.
- Fixed issue of adding double effects when logging in
- Fixed issue where dead effect would persist if you disconnect during the revive transition
- Fixed issue where closing the Passage window through keybinds would bypass the confirmation window
- Fixed issue where player could interact with loot as a ghost
- Fixed issue where player could incorrectly see glimmer effect on reagents
- Fixed a bug that caused zooming to be available with hotkeys when zooming was otherwise disabled
- Fixed a bug that caused zooming to always be available as a ghost
- Fixed issue where some events wouldn’t despawn
- Fixes to ghost animation transitions
- Fixed poems that were not fading out properly
- Resurrection animation fixes
- Fixed portal interactions
- Various level and prop fixes
- Various typo fixes
Changes
- Added Dying and Returning feature
- Added several new events
- Added missing form icon to Passage
- Added curses carrying over when dying
- Adjustments to Passage AI
- Added a ghost dissolve sound effect
- Added various NPCs in and around with Kasa
- Improved smoothness of various animations
- Improved interactions, (Ex: player stops when interacting, player rotates towards objects when interacting)
- Added various new icons and items
- Added text interactions to Knalla tunnel
- Added a new event to Traveller’s Meadow
- Overall visual improvements when resurrecting
- Added reactivity to Adim with the shaggy coat and CUSTOM POEM fixes for Adim and Worm Lord
- Implemented new sails
- Updated Ghost Resurrection sound
- Added a new wake up scenario
- Added vocal expressions for characters in ghost form
- Added a one time popup for analytics opt in
- Updated end credits
