 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Book of Travels update for 31 October 2023

Live Update 0.44.5 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 12582374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Death returns. New adventures, achievements, and areas await!
Click here to read our community update about what's new in Book of Travels.

Fixes
  • Fixed issue where Passage behaved strangely when more than one player was playing with the same NPC
  • Fixed animation stuttering when fishing
  • Fixed animation stuttering when looting reagents
  • Fixed an issue of not being able to click on NPCs that are behind each other
  • Fixed issues of not being able to click on the ground at several places
  • Fixed visuals errors during a Passage Game
  • Fixed issue where no characters would appear in the character selection menu
  • Fixed issue where dialog window was too long
  • Fixed issue where server list would fail to load under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where equipping the “Plain shirt” item would dye the player’s clothes white.
  • Fixed issue of adding double effects when logging in
  • Fixed issue where dead effect would persist if you disconnect during the revive transition
  • Fixed issue where closing the Passage window through keybinds would bypass the confirmation window
  • Fixed issue where player could interact with loot as a ghost
  • Fixed issue where player could incorrectly see glimmer effect on reagents
  • Fixed a bug that caused zooming to be available with hotkeys when zooming was otherwise disabled
  • Fixed a bug that caused zooming to always be available as a ghost
  • Fixed issue where some events wouldn’t despawn
  • Fixes to ghost animation transitions
  • Fixed poems that were not fading out properly
  • Resurrection animation fixes
  • Fixed portal interactions
  • Various level and prop fixes
  • Various typo fixes
Changes
  • Added Dying and Returning feature
  • Added several new events
  • Added missing form icon to Passage
  • Added curses carrying over when dying
  • Adjustments to Passage AI
  • Added a ghost dissolve sound effect
  • Added various NPCs in and around with Kasa
  • Improved smoothness of various animations
  • Improved interactions, (Ex: player stops when interacting, player rotates towards objects when interacting)
  • Added various new icons and items
  • Added text interactions to Knalla tunnel
  • Added a new event to Traveller’s Meadow
  • Overall visual improvements when resurrecting
  • Added reactivity to Adim with the shaggy coat and CUSTOM POEM fixes for Adim and Worm Lord
  • Implemented new sails
  • Updated Ghost Resurrection sound
  • Added a new wake up scenario
  • Added vocal expressions for characters in ghost form
  • Added a one time popup for analytics opt in
  • Updated end credits

Changed files in this update

Book of Travels Windows 32bit Depot 1152341
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels OSX 64bit Depot 1152342
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Windows 64bit Depot 1152344
  • Loading history…
Book of Travels Linux 64bit Depot 1152345
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link