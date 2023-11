Two built-in map packs have been added to MuseSwipr!

Huge thanks to the following artists for allowing their amazing music to be used in the game. We appreciate your support!

R4V3 B0Y by S3RL. Mapped by Erkfir, Juicy Fruit, and Kartsu.

Halloween by Kyandy BGM. Mapped by Erkfir and Kartsu.

Custom background art for R4V3 B0Y, drawn by Erkfir!