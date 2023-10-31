 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild West Saga update for 31 October 2023

Undid Previous Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12582200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previous update broke the SDK for many users, so it has been undone

Changed files in this update

Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
  • Loading history…
Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
  • Loading history…
Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link