IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.1] Our Most Significant Update Since IEH2's Inception!

Hello! I'm Hitan from the Incremental Epic Hero 2 (IEH2) development team at Hapiwaku. We're always grateful for your support!

It's been nearly half a year since our last update. While we regret the delay, we're thrilled to announce the release of our most significant update since IEH2's inception, [version 1.2.1.1]!

In this update, we're unveiling the "Super Dungeon," a new roguelike-inspired feature. Our vision for this addition is to offer an experience within IEH2 akin to playing a brand-new game. We intend to keep enriching this content in the future, so keep an eye out!

The Super Dungeon becomes accessible at the Town Building [Mystic Arena] Rank 2. Even if you're yet to reach this milestone, this update brings numerous enhancements, including early-game balance tweaks and new milestones tied to expeditions and pet ranks. There's more to delve into besides the Super Dungeon, so do check out the detailed patch notes below.

Whether you play IEH2 daily or have taken a hiatus, we invite you to dive into this enriched IEH2 adventure. Thank you!

Patch Note

Super Dungeon

Added new [Super Dungeon (SD)] Tab - Unlocks at Town Building [Mystic Arena] Rank 2

A brand new content of Roguelike Dungeons

New equipment type [Artifact]

New equipment effect that is called "SD Enchants"

New stats type "After" - After stats are applied after the standard additive/multiplicative calculations

A lot of new features that boost various stats in the game!

Added new Global Quest [Super Dungeon 1-8]

Added new Title Quest [Explorer of Super Dungeon 1-15]

Hero Fame/Grade - Super Ability

Guild Fame/Grade - Guild Super Ability

Town Building [Mystic Arena] Level Milestone (Lv20, 40, 60, 80, 100) that adds a Refresh Ticket to Daily Cartographer Quests, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Refresh Tickets will allow you to reset the Portal Orb Cost in Super Dungeons

Added Help > [Super Dungeon]. Added Guild Grade section in Help > [Guild].

Added new Epic Store Items in Epic Store > Super Dungeon tab

Expedition Revamp

Added [Expedition Milestones]

Pet Rank Cap+

Pet Loyalty Cap+

Pet Stats+%

Gold Cap+%, etc

Added Expedition selectable times up to 3840h

Expedition Speed is now 1.1x every 10th level of the expedition.

Expedition [Field Training] now counts Pet EXP Gain of hero stats.

Expedition's Pet EXP Gain now counts Pet EXP Gain of hero stats.

Expedition's [Pet EXP Gain][Town Material Reward][Taming Point Reward] now uses the highest hero stats ([Pet EXP Gain][Town Material Gain][Taming Point Gain]) among active/passive heroes. Previously, [Pet EXP Gain] and [Taming Point Reward] used the current active hero's stats. [Town Material Reward] used the average amount of all heroes stats.

Expanded the cap of town research power.

Balanced Expedition EXP requirement for 200+ level

Shift + Click Cancel button in Expedition cancels all expeditions at once

Bestiary Pet Revamp

Added [Total Pet Rank Milestones] in Bestiary

Various stats boost

Pet Passive Effect+%

Available Pet Slot+

Material Drop Cance+

Double/Triple Capture Chance+

Improves Pet Active Effect

Auto Buy Rebirth Upgrades

Auto Disassemble Selectable Talismans, etc

Purple Bat Pet now has active effect [Automatically Buy Guild Abilities]

Buffed Pet Stats (2x per Lv 50)

Pet Stat Bonus (from Loyalty, expedition milestones, etc) now applies to Pet Critical Chance, Critical Damage and Debuff Resistance as well.

Buffed Taming Point Gain. It now counts pet level and captured #. See the tooltip on taming point bar in bestiary.

EQ Effect [Pet Physical/Magical Critical Chance] now applies multiplicatively. It was previously additive with Tamer's skill.

Additions

Revamped Ability > Stat Breakdowns

New Global Quest [To Further Stage 14-18] [Capturing Monsters 13-16]

New General Quest [The Biggerest One] [Tiger Taming]

New Area Mission Milestone #1850

Town Building [Blacksmith] Level Milestone (Lv35, 55, 65) that expands Dictionary Upgrade level cap. Now Dictionary Upgrades are Lv 200 at max. (Lv50 in default, +Lv150 from Blacksmith)

The tooltip on Level Milestone of Town Buildings to see it with bigger font size.

The tooltip in the world map now shows lowest monster level of each region.

Now you have 0.1% chance to get Monster Talisman from treasure chests in dungeons.

A new toggle [Activate automatically on WA] in Auto Area Progression window.

Passive heroes now can get blessings from treasure chests in dungeons.

Quick Access of Skill Loadouts next to the skill set in the right screen.

Swarm result window now shows where you vanquished the swarm.

Portal Orb tooltip now shows Portal Orb gained/used in the last hour. Entry Cost tooltip in SD also shows it.

While holding Shift and activate/deactivate the Auto Rebirth toggle will activate/deactivate for all heroes.

Nitro Drain Breakdowns in the nitro booster tooltip.

Max Hero Grade Reached in Help>Statistics>General.

Increased Purchase # Limit of Epic Store Items [Expedition Team Slot + 1] [Equipment Weapon Slot + 1] [Equipment Armor Slot + 1] [Equipment Jewelry Slot + 1]

The [x2] Bonus for Epic Coin In-App Purchases now came back even if you had purchased them previously. 1050 Epic Coin and 31000 Epic Coin are now [x2] from this patch.

Epic Store [Update Bundle 2] in Epic Store > Bundle tab.

Balance & Changes

Optimized Monster Kills calculation. Now area clear speed is much improved with high skills range and high skills area of effect.

Optimized Auto Rebirth. It now triggers just exactly every area clear.

Decreased Lv1~100 Mob HP (50% + 0.5% * Lv compared to previous one).

Equipment [Fox Ema]'s Equipment Drop Chance effect (from [0.0100+0.0005]% to [0.0150+0.0001]%

Halved the amount of Equipment Enchant Effect [Equipment Drop Chance]

Dictionary Upgrade level cap is now Lv50 in default. Changed some of their cost.

Increased the passive effect cap of Talisman [Enchanted Alembic].

Buffed Guild Ability [Trapping].

Expanded the skill level bonus cap.

Skill Damage in skill's tooltips now includes element damage% effect

Buffed "Portal Orb Gain from Daily Quest +" of Town Building [Cartographer] Level Milestone.

Some of the Town Level Milestone Effects related to daily quests now persist through WA. [Unlock new Epic Coin Daily Quest] [Portal Orb Gain from Daily Quest +]

WA now won't reset Rank Milestone of [Cartographer Rank 1-5] / [Mystic Arena Rank 2] that unlocks Daily Quests / [Super Dungeon] tab, respectively.

Town Building [Mystic Arena] Level Milestones, Handicapped Challenge [Mystic Arena 8-9F]

Lowered the cast speed of Challenge Boss [Guardian Kor Lv 500] [Nostro Lv 550] [Lady Emelda Lv 600]

Challenge Boss [Octobaddie]'s purple attacks now don't affect on pets, in addition to blue attack.

Pet Stats now count hero's After stats.

Some of the pet passive effects now have cap. Balanced some of the pet effects.

Renamed the stats "Summoned Pet EXP Gain" to "Pet EXP Gain".

Renamed [Warrior Skill's Range] / [Warrior Skill's Area of Effect] to [Warrior's Class Skills Range] / [Warrior's Class Skills Area of Effect]. This is for all heroes.

Changed Epic Store layout.

Fixes

Optimized game performance.

Sometimes some UI windows went empty.

You sometimes went to regular areas during One-Click Challenge.

Slime Ball attack didn't work during Background Mode.

You can now get blessings during Background Mode.

Sometimes Total EXP Gained in the result screen wasn't correct.

Purple Flame Tiger pet active effect now works even when Nitro Booster is off.

Damage to Challenge Boss [Octobaddie]'s shield now counts slayer oil potions.

Some of the skills projectiles didn't hit Octobaddie.

Challenge Boss Octobaddie's Green bar didn't work properly.

Alchemy Queue now create potions as soon as you consume them. There was a bug that the supply of potions didn't catch up with consumptions with high speed area clears.

Enchant Effect amount display now counts Equipment Effect% in the Craft>Enchant Scrolls tooltip

Passive Hero's Capture Logs showed up unintentionally.

You could unintentionally use pets if you set Sonnet Attack in a global skill slot even while global slots are limited in Handicapped Challenges.

When you were in Challenge, clicking the swarm button made the challenge locked. While you are in SD/Challenge, now switching hero is disabled.

Tamer's Skill [Ode of Friendship] triggered a global slot skill even though it should not be available due to challenge handicaps.

Hero EXP gained last minute didn't work properly.

Florzporb's red attack projectile didn't fit its actual AOE.

Lv 900-1000 monster's ATK/MATK/DEF/MDEF was wrong. Lv900 Mob stats was unintentionally lower than Lv899 mobs.

Other minor bugs/typos

Bonus Code

[IEH2SuperDungeon] - 1000 Epic Coin, 100 Portal Orbs and 5 Refresh Ticket