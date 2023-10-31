Coming clean

Hi, For a while you’ve probably been under the impression that Studio7 is a small team of developers. The truth is that it’s just been me this whole time. I’m Tom and I am the solo dev that has poured the past 3 years of my life into Studio7. After the release of After Dark, I took a 2-week break as my mental health has not been the best over this past year. But I’m back now, I’m feeling a lot better, and I'm excited to add more updates to After Dark and also work on new projects. That’s all I wanted to say, I’ll be releasing the After Dark Halloween update in about 10 minutes. Remember that if you want to support me you can buy a copy of After Dark or go to the Studio7 Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Studio7PC

I hope everyone has a great day and rest of the year and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Studio7. As always major love to the community as Studio7 would be nothing without you :)