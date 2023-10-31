Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 9

Change List from v18 beta 9:
Added a clock to the top of the IPTV's Electronic Program Guide section.
Added a button to clear the IPTV channel logo cache (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV). Clearing the logo cache forces Zoom Player to re-download the channel icons.
If an IPTV channel doesn't have a logo or ID in the M3U playlist file, Zoom Player now tries to use an icon from the EPG XML file based on the channel name (or partial name) and caches the logo so it shows even if you keep the EPG panel closed.
IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name (when a Channel ID is not present) now works when the EPG contains multiple channel names for the same channel.
IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name (when a Channel ID is not present) now matches even if there is an uppercase/lowercase mismatch in the name or the EPG contains only a partial name.
IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name is now automatic if no EPG data was found using the Channel's ID.
The IPTV section of the options dialog is now a lot more informative with regards to the Playlist/EPG download status (or failure).
Closing and re-opening the IPTV interface will now maintain the EPG listing.
Refreshing the IPTV list after a new Playlist or EPG finished downloading should now maintain open groups and EPG listing.
Fixed a bug that prevented some IPTV channel logo from saving properly and may have even caused the wrong icon to show up for some channels.
The IPTV Stream list did not display correctly if specifying a DPI value higher than 100% in Zoom Player's options.
