Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 9

Change List from v18 beta 9:

Added a button to clear the IPTV channel logo cache (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV). Clearing the logo cache forces Zoom Player to re-download the channel icons.

If an IPTV channel doesn't have a logo or ID in the M3U playlist file, Zoom Player now tries to use an icon from the EPG XML file based on the channel name (or partial name) and caches the logo so it shows even if you keep the EPG panel closed.

IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name (when a Channel ID is not present) now works when the EPG contains multiple channel names for the same channel.

IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name (when a Channel ID is not present) now matches even if there is an uppercase/lowercase mismatch in the name or the EPG contains only a partial name.

IPTV Stream Channel -> EPG matching by Channel name is now automatic if no EPG data was found using the Channel's ID.

The IPTV section of the options dialog is now a lot more informative with regards to the Playlist/EPG download status (or failure).