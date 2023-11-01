 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix v3.0.3

Build 12582166

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Kaela - Off-Collab: BUGFIX - resolved issue where buffs would not get applied if you are currently being hit by a super or grab
  2. BUGFIX - Resolved issue where you could enter a dash animation before the round starts
  3. BUGFIX - resolved issue with ELO not updating

