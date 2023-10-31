Train Sim World Update Notes - 31st October

Hello everyone,

We've only got treats for you tonight, as we're going live with the following changes!

These improvements should be working their way to you over the next 24 hours.

We're still continuing to take on your feedback, and this is the third of our post-release patch updates coming your way.

Patch Highlights

Core

Fixed an issue with the front-facing external camera bouncing uncontrollably when moving through tunnels or under bridges.

Fixed an issue where mastery challenge bars failed to update progress

Fixed an issue preventing PS5 trophies from being unlockable

East Coast Mainline

Class 801 Azuma

Decals can now be placed on the far ends of coaches in Livery Designer.

Increased volume of the DVD alarm.

Enabled Gamepad interaction with AWS control.

Flying Scotsman

Enabled Gamepad interaction with AWS control.

AWS Warning / Clear sounds can now play out the PlayStation controller speaker.

Vectron

Adjustments to the starting brake modes.

Improvements to cab lighting and functionality.

A wide range of various improvements and fixes.

Antelope Valley

Upstairs seats will now count toward the ‘Take a Seat’ objective in the Introduction.

Additional

Modded .pak files should now work as expected within Train Sim World 4.

Full Changelog

Core

Main Menu music will now be on by default.

Reduced time opening route selection menu with many add-ons installed.

Fixed issue whereby it was possible to duplicate timetable menus via the search bar.

Fixed an issue where mastery challenge bars failed to update progress on ECML and Vorarlberg.

Fixed an issue with the front-facing external camera bouncing uncontrollably when moving through tunnels or under bridges.

Fixed an issue preventing PS5 trophies from being unlockable

Modded .pak files should now work as expected within Train Sim World 4.

Free Roam

Fixed a crash in Free Roam when attempting to delete a moving AI loco.

Fixed an issue in Free Roam where the player would fall out of the world when removing a loco they are seated on.

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where horn input was being triggered when accessing Photo Mode with the ‘Shift + Space’ shortcut.

Added ‘Shift + Space’ to the keyboard layout menu.

East Coast Mainline

Improved water visuals across the route.

Improved landscape and track materials with greater normal map definition.

Class 801 Azuma

Decals can now be placed on far ends of coaches in Livery Designer.

Increased source volume of the DVD alarm.

Increased the controller volume multiplier to improve controller audio clarity.

Antelope Valley

Upstairs seats will now count to the ‘Take a Seat’ objective on the Introduction.

Improved water visuals across the route.

Improved landscape and track materials with greater normal map definition.

EMD F125

Added exterior Alerter audio

Rotem Cab Cars

Added the External Alerts functionality to the Rotem cab cars so that it can be heard on the outside of the train

Vorarlberg

Improved track wetness visuals.

Improved landscape and track materials with greater normal map definition.

ÖBB 4024

Fixed an issue with horn audio getting stuck when both horn buttons are used too quickly

Passenger doors can no longer be opened whilst moving

Vectron

Adjustments to the starting brake modes.

The Vectron should now start in brake mode "G" if the train weight exceeds 800t, otherwise "P" if the formation has freight wagons or "R" if the train is a single locomotive or only has passenger wagons. The PZB Mode will only switch between "O" (same conditions as "R" brake) or "M" (otherwise).

The Vectron should now start in brake mode "G" if the train weight exceeds 800t, otherwise "P" if the formation has freight wagons or "R" if the train is a single locomotive or only has passenger wagons. The PZB Mode will only switch between "O" (same conditions as "R" brake) or "M" (otherwise). Various improvements to cab lighting.

Added a second spotlight component that illuminates the air condition panel.

Corrected the behaviour of the reading light and cab light. Reading light requires the battery to turn on, the cab light illuminates regardless of battery state.

Increased the brightness of the cab and reading lights.

Disabled input to the Reading Light fuse (to match real life input)

Added a second spotlight component that illuminates the air condition panel. Corrected the behaviour of the reading light and cab light. Reading light requires the battery to turn on, the cab light illuminates regardless of battery state. Increased the brightness of the cab and reading lights. Disabled input to the Reading Light fuse (to match real life input) Added PZB reverse status message

Added missing "Schnellbr. durch Seitenfahrschalter" CCD message

Implemented country dependent “Quick Release” behaviour.

In Germany, the Quick Release only fills the brake pipe to 5.0 bar and does not manually overcharge the brake pipe (automatic overcharge is still active and boosts the EQ/BP to 5.2 bar).

In other countries, Quick Release will allow the BP to rise to 5.8 bar and holding the lever in this position also overcharges the EQ/BP up to 5.8 bar.

In Germany, the Quick Release only fills the brake pipe to 5.0 bar and does not manually overcharge the brake pipe (automatic overcharge is still active and boosts the EQ/BP to 5.2 bar). In other countries, Quick Release will allow the BP to rise to 5.8 bar and holding the lever in this position also overcharges the EQ/BP up to 5.8 bar. Range of improvements to Vectron functionality and logic

Changed Electric Brake Valve logic to be absolute (standard/old behaviour) in Germany and relative in other countries.

Implemented logic to force the Train Brake lever to skip step 1A if going from “Running” to a higher step.

Fixed an issue with the "1A-1B notch logic" of the train brake lever that sometimes made the train brake jump back to 1B when releasing into 1A, if the train brake had been moved to notch 2 or higher previously without stopping in 1A or 1B.

Changed the behaviour of the Train Length Counter to turn off the function after 5 minutes of the train being stationary.

Changed Electric Brake Valve logic to be absolute (standard/old behaviour) in Germany and relative in other countries. Implemented logic to force the Train Brake lever to skip step 1A if going from “Running” to a higher step. Fixed an issue with the "1A-1B notch logic" of the train brake lever that sometimes made the train brake jump back to 1B when releasing into 1A, if the train brake had been moved to notch 2 or higher previously without stopping in 1A or 1B. Changed the behaviour of the Train Length Counter to turn off the function after 5 minutes of the train being stationary. Fixed an issue that caused the train length remaining number to get stuck if the train stopped before it had run out.

Fixed the Horn High/Low fuses to be up when closed and down when open.

Fixed the Horn fuse labels that made the label always state "Open".

Fixed the Ebula Time and Date display

Fixed an issue in the TDD Overview page that made the total tractive effort number have a minus sign even when zero, if recently braking.

Fixed PZB mode always showing 55 after switching from reverse to neutral/forward till reconstruct

Fixed an issue with the road runner display.

Fixed an issue where AFB would not flash on AFB activation

GSMR beep will now sound upon cab activation rather than moving the Reverser to Forward.

Fixed an issue where AFB would not sound when moving the Reverser to Neutral.

Changed BSAAS Battery State to use the actual Battery state rather than Supply Voltage.

Implemented a trigger that sounds the ZBF alert when moving the reverser to Forward with PZB enabled.

Fixed an issue that made the transformer audio cut out when the MCB is opened and then closed above 40 km/h.

Fixed an issue that made it possible to change the PZB mode in the MFD settings page while the locomotive is running or PZB is in restrictive mode.

Flying Scotsman

Enabled Gamepad interaction with AWS control.

AWS Warning and AWS Clear sounds can now play out of the PlayStation controller speaker.

Resolved issue with the AWS whereby going over a clear magnet would play the Warning end sound.

Alarms can now be heard both in and outside the cab

Implemented new Scotsman Chuffs from mainline recordings.

Cajon Pass

Removed branding for “Snapple” on the hotdog cart collectable.

Luzern-Sursee

Fixed an issue resulting in a crash on Luzern’s “Unexpected Express” scenario.

Great Western Express

Raised HST Drivers Seat camera by 10cm following community feedback.

Dispolok 182

Updated sounds and logic for horns.

Updated traction motor implementation and sounds

Please continue to send in your feedback after this patch has been deployed, and thank you for your continued support while we worked on these improvements :) Enjoy a spooky evening!

Find out more about Train Sim World 4 by following @trainsimworld on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.