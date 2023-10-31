Hello Alchemists,
Thank you for your ongoing support on Discord and Steam Discussions <3
We constantly monitor them to squish those pesky bugs and grant you the best EA experience possible. 🛠️
Here is what we did:
- Fixed bugged Hunter shop
- Crystals thrown in the Cauldron no longer glitch out
- Crystalized ingredients now have proper colors
- Poison Immunity no longer has a dye sprite in the shop
- The aggression Potion price is set properly
- Fixed red-eyes attacking after being cured
- Boss trophies you should have will now spawn at your home
- Invisibility Potion Recipe now can be found in Eve's shop
- Ancient Door now displays proper text after loading the game
- Fixed issues with the Grand Finale quest
- Dead Men Tell No Lies quest now finishes properly
- The Burnt Offering quest now finishes properly
- "...so that we can learn to pick ourselves up" achievement now works on the Mayor
- Fern Flower no longer spawns indefinitely
- Crystalized Millk/Rotten Milk can now be grinded
- "Light Footed" skill book can no longer be found in the Hunters tent
- Cloud Saves are turned off right now - we are testing them to work properly
keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,
Happy Brewing!
AGS Team
Changed files in this update