Share · View all patches · Build 12582112 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 16:33:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello Alchemists,

Thank you for your ongoing support on Discord and Steam Discussions <3

We constantly monitor them to squish those pesky bugs and grant you the best EA experience possible. 🛠️

Here is what we did:

Fixed bugged Hunter shop

Crystals thrown in the Cauldron no longer glitch out

Crystalized ingredients now have proper colors

Poison Immunity no longer has a dye sprite in the shop

The aggression Potion price is set properly

Fixed red-eyes attacking after being cured

Boss trophies you should have will now spawn at your home

Invisibility Potion Recipe now can be found in Eve's shop

Ancient Door now displays proper text after loading the game

Fixed issues with the Grand Finale quest

Dead Men Tell No Lies quest now finishes properly

The Burnt Offering quest now finishes properly

"...so that we can learn to pick ourselves up" achievement now works on the Mayor

Fern Flower no longer spawns indefinitely

Crystalized Millk/Rotten Milk can now be grinded

"Light Footed" skill book can no longer be found in the Hunters tent

Cloud Saves are turned off right now - we are testing them to work properly

keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,

Happy Brewing!

AGS Team