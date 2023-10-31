 Skip to content

Alchemist: The Potion Monger update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix #4

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Alchemists,
Thank you for your ongoing support on Discord and Steam Discussions <3
We constantly monitor them to squish those pesky bugs and grant you the best EA experience possible. 🛠️

Here is what we did:

  • Fixed bugged Hunter shop
  • Crystals thrown in the Cauldron no longer glitch out
  • Crystalized ingredients now have proper colors
  • Poison Immunity no longer has a dye sprite in the shop
  • The aggression Potion price is set properly
  • Fixed red-eyes attacking after being cured
  • Boss trophies you should have will now spawn at your home
  • Invisibility Potion Recipe now can be found in Eve's shop
  • Ancient Door now displays proper text after loading the game
  • Fixed issues with the Grand Finale quest
  • Dead Men Tell No Lies quest now finishes properly
  • The Burnt Offering quest now finishes properly
  • "...so that we can learn to pick ourselves up" achievement now works on the Mayor
  • Fern Flower no longer spawns indefinitely
  • Crystalized Millk/Rotten Milk can now be grinded
  • "Light Footed" skill book can no longer be found in the Hunters tent
  • Cloud Saves are turned off right now - we are testing them to work properly

keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,
Happy Brewing!
AGS Team

