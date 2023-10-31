- Fixed Cutthroats being knocked back an excessive distance when kicked
- Fixed Reflect and Serene Cut being able to disable killfloors
- Added various small optimizations to enemy code
Eternal King update for 31 October 2023
Patch 1.0.1
