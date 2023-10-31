 Skip to content

Eternal King update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12582102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Cutthroats being knocked back an excessive distance when kicked
  • Fixed Reflect and Serene Cut being able to disable killfloors
  • Added various small optimizations to enemy code

Changed files in this update

