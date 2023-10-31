Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.15.2023

Changelog:
-Circles are now drawn around selected units.
-Up/down arrow keys can now be used to select save files in the save menu.
-Yes/no menu options can now be alternatively input using enter/esc.
-Improved battlestation target priority.
-Missile ships no longer move to the target's location to attack it.
-Units will no longer stop to move in the direction of incoming fire while they are moving to an ordered location.
-Fixed some guns on some units accidentally calculating damage twice, which was also causing double explosions.
-AI no longer cancels a construction project when the mechbot building it is destroyed, unless no progress has been made.
-Fixed issue with units continuing to target destroyed units.
-Disabled unused unit numbering system.
-Fixed issue with fighter firing sounds not stopping.
-Fixed issue with multiple mechbot build menus being drawn at the same time.
-Fixed crash when placing buildings with debug mode active.
-Added main menu button to single player lobby.
-resized start game button to be consistent with other single player lobby buttons.
-Player color selection now fits properly in single player lobby.
-Fixed issue with game sometimes not ending due to team count being calculated incorrectly.
-Changed single player lobby title to large gui text.
-Fixed introduced issue with AI battlestations and capital ships not firing in some cases.
