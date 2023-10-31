 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 31 October 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.15.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12582079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Circles are now drawn around selected units.

-Up/down arrow keys can now be used to select save files in the save menu.

-Yes/no menu options can now be alternatively input using enter/esc.

-Improved battlestation target priority.

-Missile ships no longer move to the target's location to attack it.

-Units will no longer stop to move in the direction of incoming fire while they are moving to an ordered location.

-Fixed some guns on some units accidentally calculating damage twice, which was also causing double explosions.

-AI no longer cancels a construction project when the mechbot building it is destroyed, unless no progress has been made.

-Fixed issue with units continuing to target destroyed units.

-Disabled unused unit numbering system.

-Fixed issue with fighter firing sounds not stopping.

-Fixed issue with multiple mechbot build menus being drawn at the same time.

-Fixed crash when placing buildings with debug mode active.

-Added main menu button to single player lobby.

-resized start game button to be consistent with other single player lobby buttons.

-Player color selection now fits properly in single player lobby.

-Fixed issue with game sometimes not ending due to team count being calculated incorrectly.

-Changed single player lobby title to large gui text.

-Fixed introduced issue with AI battlestations and capital ships not firing in some cases.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2562932 Depot 2562932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link