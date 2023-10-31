Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.15.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12582079 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

-Circles are now drawn around selected units.

-Up/down arrow keys can now be used to select save files in the save menu.

-Yes/no menu options can now be alternatively input using enter/esc.

-Improved battlestation target priority.

-Missile ships no longer move to the target's location to attack it.

-Units will no longer stop to move in the direction of incoming fire while they are moving to an ordered location.

-Fixed some guns on some units accidentally calculating damage twice, which was also causing double explosions.

-AI no longer cancels a construction project when the mechbot building it is destroyed, unless no progress has been made.

-Fixed issue with units continuing to target destroyed units.

-Disabled unused unit numbering system.

-Fixed issue with fighter firing sounds not stopping.

-Fixed issue with multiple mechbot build menus being drawn at the same time.

-Fixed crash when placing buildings with debug mode active.

-Added main menu button to single player lobby.

-resized start game button to be consistent with other single player lobby buttons.

-Player color selection now fits properly in single player lobby.

-Fixed issue with game sometimes not ending due to team count being calculated incorrectly.

-Changed single player lobby title to large gui text.

-Fixed introduced issue with AI battlestations and capital ships not firing in some cases.