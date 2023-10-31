Of Rice and Men

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Youkoso!

We would like to water your mouths and give you a little appetizer to go with it!

Next week, the first Farming Update for Sengoku Dynasty will be on its way, and we would like to let you know in advance what's in store for you. A new village, a new quest, and the introduction of farming! But see for yourself:

We have already screened your questions about agriculture and will be able to answer some of them in the next Q&A!

See you soon!

The teams of Superkami and Toplitz Productions