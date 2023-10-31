Hotfix Patch Notes 0.178.01

Hello fellow mutants,

We have been working hard on fixing some technical issues affecting your gameplay. Additionally, we have been improving some things based on the feedback we have received from the community.

Temporarily we have disabled the Nvidia Frame Generation option for players. We are working with the Nvidia team to resolve issues that caused crashes while the DLSS Frame Generation option was turned on. When those issues are solved we will re-enable the option for the players who wish to use it.

Additionally, this Hotfix also contains the following changes:

Added

Improved fire sound for Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and Long gun

Shuttle takeoff sound

Checkpoint interaction sound for clients

Explosive barrel new sounds

New Axe and PetGun weapons inspect animations

Balance

Balance of Shotgun damage

Balance of Long Gun fire rate and damage

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue when the ensnared player will remain stuck even after the effect wears off making players soft-locked

Fixed an issue with status effects staying on the player after being resurrected or rescued

Fixed a bug when a player gets stuck in other UI screens without Mission completion and Mission summary screen ever being shown

Fixed a bug where the player was able to move and deal damage when the Shuttle was started on Mission completion. Players input is now disabled when Shuttle takes off

Fixed a bug of active support mods (Bio scan, Tech scan, etc) causing crashes and didn’t use charges correctly. Additionally, the pet will land when there is an available spot on the ground and then play the animation, effect, and sound.

Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in the ceiling when using the Teleporter module

Fixed a bug that caused Shotgun on Client to not have the correct spread

Fixed a bug that caused losing Petgun if the pet turret was left in the level behind the checkpoint

Minor Bug Fixes

Improved Players movement mid-air

Fixed a bug where the player's melee attack was getting interrupted by received damage

Fixed a bug preventing players to switch between alive teammates in Spectator HUD

Fixed a bug where interactable Bio sacks were not included in the Bio scan

Fixed a bug where the Mimic chair was not included in the Bio scan

Fixed an issue with the Pet turret firing two projectiles visually for the Client

Fixed a bug where prop assets received damage (vending machine, floor, disabled robot, prop bio gardens, non-revealed mimic door)

Fixed a bug where a player lost the HUD elements (enemy health indication, enemy damage numbers, etc) at random during missions

Fixed issues with sound for Zombie and Spaceman enemies

Fixed an issue where Mimic chair and Robot didn’t receive damage from Dotter field

Fixed an issue where Spaceman was getting stuck in the floor after jumping from the edge

Fixed a bug where Spaceman was able to shoot players through the second-story floor

Fixed a bug where Spaceman and Zombie were attacking players with melee attack while Pet was on them

Fixed a bug where Ranger was attacking the player with a melee attack while Pet was on it

Fixed a bug where the wrong heavy attack animation was played on Baton on the Client

Fixed a bug where HUD was not updating correctly and displaying current teammates in the session

Fixed Shotgun fire effect

Fixed a bug where Goranium components were not displayed and updated correctly on the One Arm Bandit machine

Fixed a typo bug on the Crafting components conversion confirmation popup

Fixed a bug where keyboard navigation focus was lost after the deletion of the player slot in the Character Selection screen

Fixed a visual bug where the Gamma Fury charge was not triggered correctly

Fixed a impact animation when attacking enemies with Axe

Fixed a bug where Dotter hazard was dealing damage only to one target at a time

Fixed a bug with PetGun reload sound playing twice

Optimization

Fixed a bug where the Ensnared Mimic door caused the performance drop

Fixed a bug where Vent explosions caused a performance drop

That’s it for now. Thank you for playing RIPOUT and continuing to send in valuable feedback. For players who wish to submit feedback and engage with the developers directly, consider visiting the Official RIPOUT Discord server.