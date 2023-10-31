Hotfix Patch Notes 0.178.01

Hello fellow mutants,
We have been working hard on fixing some technical issues affecting your gameplay. Additionally, we have been improving some things based on the feedback we have received from the community.
Temporarily we have disabled the Nvidia Frame Generation option for players. We are working with the Nvidia team to resolve issues that caused crashes while the DLSS Frame Generation option was turned on. When those issues are solved we will re-enable the option for the players who wish to use it.
Additionally, this Hotfix also contains the following changes:
Added
- Improved fire sound for Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and Long gun
- Shuttle takeoff sound
- Checkpoint interaction sound for clients
- Explosive barrel new sounds
- New Axe and PetGun weapons inspect animations
Balance
- Balance of Shotgun damage
- Balance of Long Gun fire rate and damage
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue when the ensnared player will remain stuck even after the effect wears off making players soft-locked
- Fixed an issue with status effects staying on the player after being resurrected or rescued
- Fixed a bug when a player gets stuck in other UI screens without Mission completion and Mission summary screen ever being shown
- Fixed a bug where the player was able to move and deal damage when the Shuttle was started on Mission completion. Players input is now disabled when Shuttle takes off
- Fixed a bug of active support mods (Bio scan, Tech scan, etc) causing crashes and didn’t use charges correctly. Additionally, the pet will land when there is an available spot on the ground and then play the animation, effect, and sound.
- Fixed a bug where the player can get stuck in the ceiling when using the Teleporter module
- Fixed a bug that caused Shotgun on Client to not have the correct spread
- Fixed a bug that caused losing Petgun if the pet turret was left in the level behind the checkpoint
Minor Bug Fixes
- Improved Players movement mid-air
- Fixed a bug where the player's melee attack was getting interrupted by received damage
- Fixed a bug preventing players to switch between alive teammates in Spectator HUD
- Fixed a bug where interactable Bio sacks were not included in the Bio scan
- Fixed a bug where the Mimic chair was not included in the Bio scan
- Fixed an issue with the Pet turret firing two projectiles visually for the Client
- Fixed a bug where prop assets received damage (vending machine, floor, disabled robot, prop bio gardens, non-revealed mimic door)
- Fixed a bug where a player lost the HUD elements (enemy health indication, enemy damage numbers, etc) at random during missions
- Fixed issues with sound for Zombie and Spaceman enemies
- Fixed an issue where Mimic chair and Robot didn’t receive damage from Dotter field
- Fixed an issue where Spaceman was getting stuck in the floor after jumping from the edge
- Fixed a bug where Spaceman was able to shoot players through the second-story floor
- Fixed a bug where Spaceman and Zombie were attacking players with melee attack while Pet was on them
- Fixed a bug where Ranger was attacking the player with a melee attack while Pet was on it
- Fixed a bug where the wrong heavy attack animation was played on Baton on the Client
- Fixed a bug where HUD was not updating correctly and displaying current teammates in the session
- Fixed Shotgun fire effect
- Fixed a bug where Goranium components were not displayed and updated correctly on the One Arm Bandit machine
- Fixed a typo bug on the Crafting components conversion confirmation popup
- Fixed a bug where keyboard navigation focus was lost after the deletion of the player slot in the Character Selection screen
- Fixed a visual bug where the Gamma Fury charge was not triggered correctly
- Fixed a impact animation when attacking enemies with Axe
- Fixed a bug where Dotter hazard was dealing damage only to one target at a time
- Fixed a bug with PetGun reload sound playing twice
Optimization
- Fixed a bug where the Ensnared Mimic door caused the performance drop
- Fixed a bug where Vent explosions caused a performance drop
That’s it for now. Thank you for playing RIPOUT and continuing to send in valuable feedback. For players who wish to submit feedback and engage with the developers directly, consider visiting the Official RIPOUT Discord server.
