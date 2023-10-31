[Patch Note] 0.11.6 Hot fix6

Hello Everyone
We have just made Hot Fix to the build, please check following details
[Change Log]
- Fixed an issue where the number of materials held was displayed in the "Scavenging UI".
Thank you,
REMORE Staff
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Everyone
We have just made Hot Fix to the build, please check following details
Thank you,
REMORE Staff
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update