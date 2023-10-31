-New vehicle: M26!

-Decrease armor values of M4A3E2 from 18/11/10 to 18/8/6.

-Improve maneuverability of M8 Greyhound.

-Increase turret selling price.

-Highlight changed attributes with a special color when upgrading weapons.

-Fix a bug that displays incorrect penetration values when upgrading weapons.

-Fix a bug where some vehicles using AP shells have the vfx and sound of HE shells.

-Remake the preview image of M41M.

-Fix a bug where M12 turret appears too early in the game.