Onirism: Season of Tricks & Treats ! part 3

Congratulation to Beach Glass for winning the halloween costume contest with their Spooky Specter entry!
You will be able to find a strange altar in the Chroma falls village... going near it will start the Specter challenge !
Complete the challenge to claim your spooky prize !
But be wary... as the Chroma falls will be full of monsters, and some can even turn you into a member of the undead family !
As a zombie, you lose almost all of your abilities and weapons.
But you gain two new abilities: a leap and a spit attack.
Zombie Carol is also 10% slower but have a 25% damage resistance
Any healing will turn you back into a human
And congratulation for all the contestants this year !
