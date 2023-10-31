 Skip to content

Onirism update for 31 October 2023

Onirism: Season of Tricks & Treats ! part 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Congratulation to Beach Glass for winning the halloween costume contest with their Spooky Specter entry!

You will be able to find a strange altar in the Chroma falls village... going near it will start the Specter challenge !

Complete the challenge to claim your spooky prize !
But be wary... as the Chroma falls will be full of monsters, and some can even turn you into a member of the undead family !

As a zombie, you lose almost all of your abilities and weapons.
But you gain two new abilities: a leap and a spit attack.
Zombie Carol is also 10% slower but have a 25% damage resistance
Any healing will turn you back into a human

And congratulation for all the contestants this year !



