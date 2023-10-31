 Skip to content

Earth Rising update for 31 October 2023

Patch notes for PC version

Patch notes for 31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Croatian language.
Fixed and adjusted Steam achievements.
Fixed sound problems.
Fixed options settings bugs.
Fixed UI problems.

