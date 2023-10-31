Added Croatian language.
Fixed and adjusted Steam achievements.
Fixed sound problems.
Fixed options settings bugs.
Fixed UI problems.
Earth Rising update for 31 October 2023
Patch notes for PC version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
