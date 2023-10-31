 Skip to content

Hentai Swapy Puzzle update for 31 October 2023

More Levels are here with -1 Level

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4 More level is added to the game.

We made a mistake about previous announcement. It says 5 new level.
We are really sorry.

This update's theme is occupations. Here is a preview;

