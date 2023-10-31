Dungeon Maestro II

Share · View all patches · Build 12581749 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 12:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Heyho, you funky sexy dungeon dweller!

One last dungeon awaits you, with three heroines trapped in strange contraptions...

Can you solve the last set of puzzles and power the machines?

New Stuff:

New level "Dungeon C"

Four new endings (last three endings are coming soon)!

Fixed:

Lim-Lim should stop spawning clones in Dungeon B now (Thanks, TheWentzler & Jay Jinnette!)

Dungeon A and B should have the proper signs now (Thanks, Kelder!)

Gallery names should be correct again (Thanks x2, Kelder! :)

Enjoy a little dungeon discount, as well. 20% off the original price!

Have a funky Halloween! :)

Dez