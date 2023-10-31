 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smutty Scrolls update for 31 October 2023

Dungeon Maestro II

Share · View all patches · Build 12581749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heyho, you funky sexy dungeon dweller!
One last dungeon awaits you, with three heroines trapped in strange contraptions...
Can you solve the last set of puzzles and power the machines?

New Stuff:
New level "Dungeon C"
Four new endings (last three endings are coming soon)!

Fixed:

  • Lim-Lim should stop spawning clones in Dungeon B now (Thanks, TheWentzler & Jay Jinnette!)
  • Dungeon A and B should have the proper signs now (Thanks, Kelder!)
  • Gallery names should be correct again (Thanks x2, Kelder! :)

Enjoy a little dungeon discount, as well. 20% off the original price!
Have a funky Halloween! :)

Dez

Changed files in this update

Smutty Scrolls Depot 885511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link