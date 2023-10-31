 Skip to content

The Last Commander update for 31 October 2023

Screen Resolution, Vsync, FullScreen

Build 12581728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can change your screen resolution in Settings
Add Vsync, FullScreen options in Settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2607311 Depot 2607311
