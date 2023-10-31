 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Pet Project update for 31 October 2023

Fixed infinite pet falling, and fixed the modifier error.

Share · View all patches · Build 12581677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now pets will teleport if you somehow pushed them to nonexistence behind monitor, but they really don't like it. And for some reason they were too sensitive to the modifier and therefore got angry after one touch with the mouse, now this has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link