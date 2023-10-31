Now pets will teleport if you somehow pushed them to nonexistence behind monitor, but they really don't like it. And for some reason they were too sensitive to the modifier and therefore got angry after one touch with the mouse, now this has been fixed.
Desktop Pet Project update for 31 October 2023
Fixed infinite pet falling, and fixed the modifier error.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update