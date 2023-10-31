 Skip to content

X Invader update for 31 October 2023

10/31 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update announcement.
Please check the details below.

If you encounter any issues with the game after the update,
please start by performing a file integrity check.

■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update Version: v 0.4.1

■ Patch Notes:

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where mailbox translation was not working in specific situations
  1. Translation
  • Made some corrections to English and Chinese translations
  1. Improvements
  • Added text explaining the GM Database target information unlock conditions
  • If you encounter any problems during gameplay,

you can report them to our Discord for a quick response.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

Thank you.

