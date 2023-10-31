10/31 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12581495 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 11:59:14 UTC by Wendy

■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:

https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update Version: v 0.4.1

■ Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where mailbox translation was not working in specific situations

Translation

Made some corrections to English and Chinese translations

Improvements

Added text explaining the GM Database target information unlock conditions

