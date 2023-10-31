10/31 Patch Notes

Today's update announcement.
Please check the details below.
If you encounter any issues with the game after the update,
please start by performing a file integrity check.
■ How to Perform a File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
■ Update Version: v 0.4.1
■ Patch Notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where mailbox translation was not working in specific situations
- Translation
- Made some corrections to English and Chinese translations
- Improvements
- Added text explaining the GM Database target information unlock conditions
- If you encounter any problems during gameplay,
you can report them to our Discord for a quick response.
X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd
Thank you.
