UPDATE 1.4.1

1.4.1
- Fix tribot stuck / fight not starting if we fail the piano puzzle twice.
- Fixed potential crash if the item sprite does not exist.
- Fixed potential crash after solving the museum puzzles.
- Fixed coop character able to pick up ad inside of the sentry box while being outside.
- Fixed: cannot punch Dee
- Fixed: tribots in police department stop moving if we die when trying to save Sin.
- Fixed minor issues in fanarts.
- Coop character loading now waits until textures are loaded to avoid a delay with them being invisible.
(Rvs 19123)
Changed files in this update