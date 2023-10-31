 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 31 October 2023

UPDATE 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12581357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.1

  • Fix tribot stuck / fight not starting if we fail the piano puzzle twice.
  • Fixed potential crash if the item sprite does not exist.
  • Fixed potential crash after solving the museum puzzles.
  • Fixed coop character able to pick up ad inside of the sentry box while being outside.
  • Fixed: cannot punch Dee
  • Fixed: tribots in police department stop moving if we die when trying to save Sin.
  • Fixed minor issues in fanarts.
  • Coop character loading now waits until textures are loaded to avoid a delay with them being invisible.
    (Rvs 19123)

