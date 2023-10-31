 Skip to content

SuperJumpWorld Rage update for 31 October 2023

Level editor and Steam Workshop update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now see the preview of a level in the level selection screen
  • A text will appear when contents from the Workshop are loading

To be able to see your level's preview you need to load it and re-save it tha tway the screenshot can be taken

