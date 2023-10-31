Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12581239 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy



When attacked, units should now only ignore orders (especially move orders) and return to combat when the majority of the unit is in danger and not in cases where a low number of entities face trouble. This should make cavalry in particularly feel more responsive when repeatedly charging, withdrawing and charging again.

Fixed an issue where Mother Ostankya and her Hag Witches would shoot twice in quick succession when standing still.

Giant Spiders and Spider Hatchlings can now make use of a selection of attacks while chasing routing enemies (including hops, skips and cute but deadly nibbles!)

Fixed an issue that was causing multiplayer clients to override the Guard and Skirmish mode on units not under their control based on their local settings, especially when re-summoned in Domination.

The Skaven 'Power Grab' passive will no longer trigger when the lord is teleport withdrawn in Domination and Survival battles.

Changed the requirement of the Chaos Dwarfs end game scenario objective from only 'Control' to 'Raze or Control' settlements, allowing Beastmen to complete the objective.

The Changeling's unique skill 'Adherents of the Trickster' will now correctly increase the Cultist Hero recruit rank.

Fixed an instance preventing a valid battle map loading when fighting a sally out battle in the Athel Loren area.

The Empire Forts and Oak of Ages settlements will now give defensive supplies when under attack.

Fixed an issue in an Ulthuan Lakes battle map where impassable terrain was being created by a plane of water under the map

Fixed a Chaos Wastes mountains battle map not having a valid playable area.

