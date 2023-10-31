Patch 0.1 Released!

Dear Pilots,

Thank you all for participating in our Prologue. We are overwhelmed by positive feedback received by you, we also saw some of the complaints you had, so we worked hard on implementing fixes.

Today we are releasing Patch 0.1, which focuses on fixing some of the issues you guys encountered:

Key Mappings for flying sideways were inverted

Key Mappings were not saved after restarting the game

Hope you will be still enjoying our game and don't forget to add it to your wishlist, so you are informed on any news regarding the game.

See you soon.