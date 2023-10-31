0.5.0 Changelog

Features
- Added blockades. A square forms a blockade if it contains two pieces of the same color. A blockade can only be passed by opponents by throwing one or six.
- Added Halloween board skins. The Halloween skin can be selected when creating a room.
- Pawns can now wear hats! To select which hat to equip, click on the icon above your avatar when in game.
- Added Steam achievements.
- When a multiplayer room is created you can now specify how much time the game will wait for a player to make a move.
Fixes
- Added scroll to the chatbox
- Fixed missing sound effects on some OSX installs
- An error message is now displayed when the graphics driver doesn't support OpenGL
- Updated all 3rd party libraries to their latest versions
- Fixed crashes and instabilities
Changed files in this update