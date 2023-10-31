 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ludo Online update for 31 October 2023

0.5.0 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12581103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added blockades. A square forms a blockade if it contains two pieces of the same color. A blockade can only be passed by opponents by throwing one or six.
  • Added Halloween board skins. The Halloween skin can be selected when creating a room.
  • Pawns can now wear hats! To select which hat to equip, click on the icon above your avatar when in game.
  • Added Steam achievements.
  • When a multiplayer room is created you can now specify how much time the game will wait for a player to make a move.

Fixes

  • Added scroll to the chatbox
  • Fixed missing sound effects on some OSX installs
  • An error message is now displayed when the graphics driver doesn't support OpenGL
  • Updated all 3rd party libraries to their latest versions
  • Fixed crashes and instabilities

Changed files in this update

Ludo Online Depot 883081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link