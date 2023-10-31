 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 31 October 2023

Update 10.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12580980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game loading errors.
  • Fixed bugs related to the "Trade License" regulation.
  • Fixed infinite cash bug when trading with Vlad.
  • Fixed NPC movement in office level 1.
  • Fixed the Pacifist achievement.
  • Fixed lack of control after driving with returned driver.
  • Tires always burst with a single gunshot.
  • Reloading the shotgun always recharges all bullets.
  • Restored Varila 4x4 wreck.
  • Wrecks of destroyed cars no longer glow at night.
  • Changed lights disatnce in Inn.
  • Color correction of too bright objects at night.

