- Fixed game loading errors.
- Fixed bugs related to the "Trade License" regulation.
- Fixed infinite cash bug when trading with Vlad.
- Fixed NPC movement in office level 1.
- Fixed the Pacifist achievement.
- Fixed lack of control after driving with returned driver.
- Tires always burst with a single gunshot.
- Reloading the shotgun always recharges all bullets.
- Restored Varila 4x4 wreck.
- Wrecks of destroyed cars no longer glow at night.
- Changed lights disatnce in Inn.
- Color correction of too bright objects at night.
Contraband Police update for 31 October 2023
Update 10.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 756801 Depot 756801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update