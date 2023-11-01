Alpha Hotfix #071

[Notice]

Please re-save your save files.

The current use of Unreal 4 is no longer being updated, making it difficult to address various issues.

Considering the maintenance of the game, we plan to update the engine to Unreal 5.

Accordingly, the work to ensure save file compatibility has been conducted in this patch.

Ver. 2.4.0.6

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Game Balancing]

Lubricant drop rates have been decreased from wave zombies.

Trunk capacity of bikes has been increased.

No increase for bikes already built.

[Animation]

Fixed ride animations for vehicles.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.