 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airport CEO update for 3 November 2023

Airport CEO 1.1-1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 12580866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello airport CEOs!

First off, thank you so much for all of the wonderful feedback on last week's major release! It's fantastic to see that the work we put into this game is still so highly appreciated to this date. As a response to that major release we are today back with Airport CEO 1.1-1, fixing some of the most widely reported issues in relation specifically to the new helicopter feature. Here's the patch notes for today's update:

Release notes - 1.1-1

Improvement

  • MERC-464: Helicopter flights now differentiated using separate colors in the flight planner panel

Bug

  • MERC-10: Vehicle purchase tutorial step contains image references to old UI
  • MERC-299: Medium helipad panel incorrectly show option of ability to upgrade to jet bridge
  • MERC-462: Medium helipads R&D project can be researched ahead of the commercial license R&D project
  • MERC-470: Durability modifier is not shown when up- or downgrading medium and large stands

As mentioned before, we are continuing to monitor issues as they are reported and will most likely be back with additional stabilization updates over the coming months.

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

Changed files in this update

Windows depot Depot 673611
  • Loading history…
macOS depot Depot 673616
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link