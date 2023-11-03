Airport CEO 1.1-1 released

Hello airport CEOs!

First off, thank you so much for all of the wonderful feedback on last week's major release! It's fantastic to see that the work we put into this game is still so highly appreciated to this date. As a response to that major release we are today back with Airport CEO 1.1-1, fixing some of the most widely reported issues in relation specifically to the new helicopter feature. Here's the patch notes for today's update:

Release notes - 1.1-1

Improvement

MERC-464: Helicopter flights now differentiated using separate colors in the flight planner panel

Bug

MERC-10 : Vehicle purchase tutorial step contains image references to old UI

: Vehicle purchase tutorial step contains image references to old UI MERC-299 : Medium helipad panel incorrectly show option of ability to upgrade to jet bridge

: Medium helipad panel incorrectly show option of ability to upgrade to jet bridge MERC-462 : Medium helipads R&D project can be researched ahead of the commercial license R&D project

: Medium helipads R&D project can be researched ahead of the commercial license R&D project MERC-470: Durability modifier is not shown when up- or downgrading medium and large stands

As mentioned before, we are continuing to monitor issues as they are reported and will most likely be back with additional stabilization updates over the coming months.

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs