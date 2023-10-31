 Skip to content

subpar pool update for 31 October 2023

Update notes for v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12580799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been pushing out this version a bit piecewise, but I figured it was due a proper patch note.
Here are the changes for this version:

  • Altered sorting for challenge order, hopefully mixes up the cards a bit more
  • Fixes an issue where the save would break if a ball was inside a portal
  • Fixes low-life modifier not working correctly
  • Added defensive fixes to prevent saving issues
  • Detects abnormally long loads and submits them as errors for further diagnosis
  • Fixes card background not rendering on unlock animation
  • Fixes broken submission to longest run leaderboard

