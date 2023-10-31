Update notes for v1.0.3

I've been pushing out this version a bit piecewise, but I figured it was due a proper patch note.
Here are the changes for this version:
- Altered sorting for challenge order, hopefully mixes up the cards a bit more
- Fixes an issue where the save would break if a ball was inside a portal
- Fixes low-life modifier not working correctly
- Added defensive fixes to prevent saving issues
- Detects abnormally long loads and submits them as errors for further diagnosis
- Fixes card background not rendering on unlock animation
- Fixes broken submission to longest run leaderboard
Changed files in this update