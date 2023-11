Zcrew Halloween Patch Notes

New Features

● Introducing challenge mode to the map.

● Introducing the Monster Invasion challenge: Resist the invasion from waves of monsters. The longer you stand, the better reward you will receive. The challenge will fail if the number of monsters reaches a certain level.

● Introducing the Turret Defense challenge: You must stop monsters from entering beyond the red line. Killing the monsters will reward you with points which can be used to exchange defense gears. Players cannot use weapons/skills in this challenge.



● Introducing the Infinite Challenge mode: The monsters will get stronger as time progresses. The longer you survive, the more chance you have to get automatic weapons and better rewards.







Optimization

● Increased damage and attack speed of max-level automatic weapons.

● Added automatic weapon chest in the Void Realm

● Removed weapon restrictions in the Void Realm

Other Changes

● Added one headpiece for each class





● Added Halloween decorations in the base.