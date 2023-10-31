 Skip to content

Zcrew update for 31 October 2023

Zcrew Halloween Patch Notes

Build 12580621 · Last edited by Wendy

New Features
● Introducing challenge mode to the map.
● Introducing the Monster Invasion challenge: Resist the invasion from waves of monsters. The longer you stand, the better reward you will receive. The challenge will fail if the number of monsters reaches a certain level.
● Introducing the Turret Defense challenge： You must stop monsters from entering beyond the red line. Killing the monsters will reward you with points which can be used to exchange defense gears. Players cannot use weapons/skills in this challenge.

● Introducing the Infinite Challenge mode： The monsters will get stronger as time progresses. The longer you survive, the more chance you have to get automatic weapons and better rewards.



Optimization
● Increased damage and attack speed of max-level automatic weapons.
● Added automatic weapon chest in the Void Realm
● Removed weapon restrictions in the Void Realm
Other Changes
● Added one headpiece for each class


● Added Halloween decorations in the base.

