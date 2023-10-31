 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 31 October 2023

0.0.20.3: FIXES AND POLISHING

Share · View all patches · Build 12580604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! Couple important fixes here. Also the game is still 30% OFF for Steam Scream Fest!

As always, if you are new here and feel like finding people to play with/share feedback, don't hesitate to join the Discord server

  • FINALLY fixed an annoying bug that caused one of the two Mandrillian bots to not spawn if you followed a specific sequence of actions
  • Added some safeguards to prevent Mandrillian bots getting confused
  • LIV cameras will now render the VR player's camera overlay (damage FX, flashbang blindness, etc) if the game detects the LIV camera is close enough to the actual VR camera
  • Fixed LIV stuff not respecting the virtual crouch/seated mode camera offsets
  • Added a little particle FX for when you use the Repair Kit
  • Tweaked Magneto-hand FX to better represent the cone of grabbing (btw, I've noticed some people still not realizing this game has forcegrab, so pretty soon I'm reworking the tutorial into a tip system that will be on by default until you turn it off)
  • Crate loot will now spawn right before the box starts opening rather than right when you inserted the keycard (to prevent grabbing the items before you can see them)
  • Fixed Plasma Rifle spawn not being properly frozen when you open the crate

