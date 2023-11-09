 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WHAT THE GOLF? update for 9 November 2023

It’s finally here 🥲

Share · View all patches · Build 12580504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The long awaited Among Golf Update just landed on Steam. I am very sorry it took so long but I have very good excuses for it (not really):

  • Too much traffic on the way
  • My dog ate the build
  • I lost my car keys
  • I was abducted by aliens
  • My bathtub was leaking
  • I got attacked by a capybara
  • A bad haircut kept me at home for months
  • I was looking for the meaning of life (I found it, it’s golf)
  • I fell into the rabbit hole
  • I got rickrolled
  • Good things take time (word)
  • So much to do, so little time (word²)

Aaaaanyways, it’s here and I hope you like it, we had a lot of fun making it. There will be more regular new levels to play in the next few months so come back often 👀 and thanks a million for your patience 🙏

Changed files in this update

WHAT THE GOLF? Content Depot 785791
  • Loading history…
WHAT THE GOLF? Depot OSX Depot 785792
  • Loading history…
WHAT THE GOLF? Linux Depot 785793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link