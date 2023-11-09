It’s finally here 🥲

The long awaited Among Golf Update just landed on Steam. I am very sorry it took so long but I have very good excuses for it (not really):
- Too much traffic on the way
- My dog ate the build
- I lost my car keys
- I was abducted by aliens
- My bathtub was leaking
- I got attacked by a capybara
- A bad haircut kept me at home for months
- I was looking for the meaning of life (I found it, it’s golf)
- I fell into the rabbit hole
- I got rickrolled
- Good things take time (word)
- So much to do, so little time (word²)
Aaaaanyways, it’s here and I hope you like it, we had a lot of fun making it. There will be more regular new levels to play in the next few months so come back often 👀 and thanks a million for your patience 🙏
Changed files in this update