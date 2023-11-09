It’s finally here 🥲

The long awaited Among Golf Update just landed on Steam. I am very sorry it took so long but I have very good excuses for it (not really):

Too much traffic on the way

My dog ate the build

I lost my car keys

I was abducted by aliens

My bathtub was leaking

I got attacked by a capybara

A bad haircut kept me at home for months

I was looking for the meaning of life (I found it, it’s golf)

I fell into the rabbit hole

I got rickrolled

Good things take time (word)

So much to do, so little time (word²)

Aaaaanyways, it’s here and I hope you like it, we had a lot of fun making it. There will be more regular new levels to play in the next few months so come back often 👀 and thanks a million for your patience 🙏