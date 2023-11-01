 Skip to content

MUSYNX update for 1 November 2023

Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween, everyone.
The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update one song: "spooky mummy party"

