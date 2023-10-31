 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritus update for 31 October 2023

Version 0.6.8 (Beta 2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12580476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-NEW!
-Delivery of the game for Windows and SteamOS / Linux has now been separated. The game will only download the right version for the appropriate OS, cutting a huge 13GB of space that was uneeded before, resulting in quicker download and patching, along with taking much less space on disk.

Improvements / Fixes
-Fixed broken collision in Master Bedroom from previous patch changes
-Changed train announcement on arrival to London recordings in Subway
-Fixed camera bugs in Subway
-Fixed occlusion settings in Subway
-Added achievement when obtaining the Shotgun.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2011651 Depot 2011651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link