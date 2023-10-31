Version 0.6.8 (Beta 2)

-NEW!
-Delivery of the game for Windows and SteamOS / Linux has now been separated. The game will only download the right version for the appropriate OS, cutting a huge 13GB of space that was uneeded before, resulting in quicker download and patching, along with taking much less space on disk.
Improvements / Fixes
-Fixed broken collision in Master Bedroom from previous patch changes
-Changed train announcement on arrival to London recordings in Subway
-Fixed camera bugs in Subway
-Fixed occlusion settings in Subway
-Added achievement when obtaining the Shotgun.
Changed files in this update