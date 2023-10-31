 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REMORE: INFESTED KINGDOM update for 31 October 2023

[Patch Note] 0.11.6 Hot fix5

Share · View all patches · Build 12580374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone

We have just made Hot Fix to the build, please check following details

[Change Log]
  • Fixed text issue of Militia's perks "Control Breathing".

Thank you,
REMORE Staff

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2225481 Depot 2225481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link