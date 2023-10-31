Changelog 1.0.0.023 with Overpipulation mechanic

Hello Elders!

I just pushed a new patch that, among various bugfixes and several QoL changes (go eat those pigs!), also adds the new Overpipulation mechanic to the game. As explained beforehand, this mechanic will make large amount of Pips less optimal to have, as it will start generating more Danger the more Pips you have!

Do not worry, as large villages are still possible, but this balances out having too many Pips being an easy choice, pushing you to try to find other solutions. Remember that advanced buildings and Bourgeoise are more Pip-efficient!

Have fun

Michele

V 1.0.0.023

Features

Added new Overpipulation mechanic. This will trigger on your next game when you reach 50+ Pips, with a new memory and hint. The mechanics adds diminishing returns to increasing Pips over a certain threshold in the form of increased Danger generation for the four Domains (Cold excluded).

Added News section in the title screen

Balance

You can now lure creatures even if a child creature is growing inside the dwelling

UX

SUPER Pass Turn now will not wait for research instances to pop

Difficulty warning is now a bit more clear to stop high skilled players from thinking normal difficulty is for them

Added Discord link. Social buttons now appear in the pause screen too.

Butchers, Fishers, and Hunters will now prioritize non-empty tiles

When luring a creature, the closest one will now be preferred

Bugfixes