dotAGE update for 31 October 2023

Changelog 1.0.0.023 with Overpipulation mechanic

Changelog 1.0.0.023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Elders!

I just pushed a new patch that, among various bugfixes and several QoL changes (go eat those pigs!), also adds the new Overpipulation mechanic to the game. As explained beforehand, this mechanic will make large amount of Pips less optimal to have, as it will start generating more Danger the more Pips you have!
Do not worry, as large villages are still possible, but this balances out having too many Pips being an easy choice, pushing you to try to find other solutions. Remember that advanced buildings and Bourgeoise are more Pip-efficient!

Have fun

  • Michele

V 1.0.0.023

Features

  • Added new Overpipulation mechanic. This will trigger on your next game when you reach 50+ Pips, with a new memory and hint. The mechanics adds diminishing returns to increasing Pips over a certain threshold in the form of increased Danger generation for the four Domains (Cold excluded).
  • Added News section in the title screen

Balance

  • You can now lure creatures even if a child creature is growing inside the dwelling

UX

  • SUPER Pass Turn now will not wait for research instances to pop
  • Difficulty warning is now a bit more clear to stop high skilled players from thinking normal difficulty is for them
  • Added Discord link. Social buttons now appear in the pause screen too.
  • Butchers, Fishers, and Hunters will now prioritize non-empty tiles
  • When luring a creature, the closest one will now be preferred

Bugfixes

  • Fixed events sometimes showing the previous event's tooltip on their effect, resulting in frankly hilarious combinations
  • Fixed an error log spam on the first turn post load
  • Fixed bug with Captain showing a Signpost in the research tree
  • Fixed changelog's last line not being visible
  • Fixed animals returning to their pens when hovering on them
  • Fixed events sometimes breaking resulting in them remaining in the prophecy
  • Added various code optimizations
  • Minor localization fixes

