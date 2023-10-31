Exogate Initiative: Roadmap Progress October 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Gaters!

As we mentioned in our last patch preview about alien gaters (which you can read here if you missed it), we wanted to update you on the progress of Early Access so far, and be more specific about what new features you can expect and when.

Here is the latest look at the roadmap:

We're immensely grateful for your support, having just passed the six-month milestone since our Early Access launch.

The Story So Far

We focused the first updates after the Early Access launch on improving the game’s stability, performance and balancing, so thank you to everyone that has reported bugs and other issues. Remember, there’s the in-game feedback tool in the pause menu if you spot a bug, or just want to let us know your thoughts.

The first major content update was patch 0.8.4, which added the Event Editor and Steam Workshop integration, allowing you to create and share story events using the same tools as the dev team - including the new ability to link events together into overarching storylines. This came with a bunch of new events and storylines added to the game, along with more bug fixes, polish, and buildable objects.

Next Steps

The Alien Gaters update is progressing well towards a November release. We can’t wait to get this new content into your hands, so you can recruit alien gaters into your base - along with the ability to revisit planets via the new Operations room!

After that we’ll be working hard to add more content to the game, so that exploring the universe is even more rewarding and fulfilling.

Thanks to our early adopters our funding is secure, and our vision is becoming a reality. With this strong foundation, we're excited to confirm that Version 1.0 is still on track for a spring 2024 release!

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you’re as excited as we are about what’s coming next through the Exogate!

Safe travels,

Maxime MILLET

Creative Director, Xeno Bits