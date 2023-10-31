Beta 0.62_V5.5.0 Engine Upgrade

- Engine upgrade. Upgraded to Unity 2023. Added support for SRP Batcher, significantly reducing Drawcalls.
- Added support for the job system. IK calculations now support multithreading.
- Introduced Halloween headgear.
- Headgear now has a chance to drop as an item. Players can also equip headgear.
- Added a hardness attribute for melee weapons, implementing physical effects like bending under force.
- Sound effects have been upgraded. Gender differentiation and audio bug fixes.
- Added new items: fishing rod.
- Added new items: rubber baton.
- Added new items: strange rubber stick.
- Some minor adjustments to the balance of melee weapons.
Version 5.5.0 utilizes Unity 2023's latest SRP Batcher functionality,
significantly reducing draw calls,
and making it more friendly for lower-end hardware.
The fishing system didn't make it in time for Halloween, so we made the fishing rod first...
You can use it as a regular weapon for now, and fishing functionality will be added in a future update.
Melee weapons now have a property for rigid hardness, which will be visibly reflected in physical details.
We've also added a Halloween pumpkin headgear.
Thank you for your support and patience.
Special thanks to Matt, from splattercatgaming.
Thank you :D
