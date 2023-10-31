Beta 0.62_V5.5.0 Engine Upgrade

Engine upgrade. Upgraded to Unity 2023. Added support for SRP Batcher, significantly reducing Drawcalls.

Added support for the job system. IK calculations now support multithreading.

Introduced Halloween headgear.

Headgear now has a chance to drop as an item. Players can also equip headgear.

Added a hardness attribute for melee weapons, implementing physical effects like bending under force.

Sound effects have been upgraded. Gender differentiation and audio bug fixes.

Added new items: fishing rod.

Added new items: rubber baton.

Added new items: strange rubber stick.

Some minor adjustments to the balance of melee weapons.

Thank you for your support and patience.

Special thanks to Matt, from splattercatgaming.

Thank you :D