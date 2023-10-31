Update, Version 20231031

English

############Content################

[The Jackel's Nest]Added a note about Test Subject 11 and its purpose.

[Safehouse]The Magic Anvil now has a sparking animation.

[95 Main Street, Queensmouth]The Microwave here is now a usable item.

[Zombies in Queensmouth]The mission log now has a clearer indication that you only need to get rid of the one zombie in the yard before entering the police station.

[The Unlucky-13 Motel]Added an NSFW warning before you start the succubus cutscene.

All the improvements above are thanks to Chuliko's Streaming today. :D

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added sound effects on all the Investigator's Notes

简体中文

############Content################

【豺狼的巢穴】加入了一个关于实验体-11的字条和其目的。

【安全屋】魔法铁毡上现在有一个动画显示。

【王后镇中心街95号】这里的微波炉现在是一个可以使用的物品。

【王后镇的僵尸问题】任务日志现在会更加清楚地描述，你只需要消灭警局院子里那一只僵尸，而非整个地图上的所有僵尸。

【厄运13旅馆】在开始魅魔的过场动画前，加入了一个成人内容警告。

以上的更新内容，感谢粟可今天的直播。 :D

【水田近家】在所有的调查员的笔记上加入了音效。

