Lusitania update for 31 October 2023

Update R4!

Share · View all patches · Build 12580063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We have just released update R4 for Lusitania!

Additions/changes:

-We have added the ability to walk on water! This will now allow you to walk around the ship while it's sinking instead of going through it

-We added a new daytime explore mode

-We added a new horn sound when the Lusitania abandons ship. This new sound is more historically accurate then the previous one

-Added new engine sounds

-Added new creaking sounds when the ship begins to sink faster

-Reduced second explosion sound and background sea audio

-The main menu camera position has been changed

We have also changed the game's name to Lusitania: The Experience.

If you are enjoying the game, remember to leave a review! It helps alot!

Interactive Gaming Studios

