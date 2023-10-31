Hello Everyone!
We have just released update R4 for Lusitania!
Additions/changes:
-We have added the ability to walk on water! This will now allow you to walk around the ship while it's sinking instead of going through it
-We added a new daytime explore mode
-We added a new horn sound when the Lusitania abandons ship. This new sound is more historically accurate then the previous one
-Added new engine sounds
-Added new creaking sounds when the ship begins to sink faster
-Reduced second explosion sound and background sea audio
-The main menu camera position has been changed
We have also changed the game's name to Lusitania: The Experience.
If you are enjoying the game, remember to leave a review! It helps alot!
Interactive Gaming Studios
