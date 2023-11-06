 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Future Daoshi update for 6 November 2023

The full version of Future Daoshi is now online~

Share · View all patches · Build 12580051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The new character Array Master joins the camp, and powerful levels in the north appear for you to challenge.
In the terrifying swamp full of poison, can you successfully defeat the northern monster?

  • Added northern level
  • New character: Array Master
  • New external upgrade project
  • New dropped props
  • There is no weapon in Defeat Xuanwu, but there are new additional weapons

Thank you for your opinions and support. The four major levels have been completed. EA has ended and the official version has begun.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214531 Depot 2214531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link