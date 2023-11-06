The full version of Future Daoshi is now online~



The new character Array Master joins the camp, and powerful levels in the north appear for you to challenge.

In the terrifying swamp full of poison, can you successfully defeat the northern monster?

Added northern level

New character: Array Master

New external upgrade project

New dropped props

There is no weapon in Defeat Xuanwu, but there are new additional weapons

Thank you for your opinions and support. The four major levels have been completed. EA has ended and the official version has begun.