The full version of Future Daoshi is now online~

The new character Array Master joins the camp, and powerful levels in the north appear for you to challenge.
In the terrifying swamp full of poison, can you successfully defeat the northern monster?
- Added northern level
- New character: Array Master
- New external upgrade project
- New dropped props
- There is no weapon in Defeat Xuanwu, but there are new additional weapons
Thank you for your opinions and support. The four major levels have been completed. EA has ended and the official version has begun.
Changed files in this update