Minor update patches

·Further supplement to the event documentation

·Added #msg command to character skills to display short text messages

·Added roleSkillReset command to reset character skills

·Added cardImgSet command to replace character portraits and avatars

·Favorite characters and names have been added to ★ the social list

·The social relationship of the character is displayed in addition to the location of the character

·Fixed the bug that mod data cross-save

·Fixed the bug that the social list collection filter was not saved

About cloud archiving

The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

About the sudden failure of the game to start