Minor update patches

·Further supplement to the event documentation
·Added #msg command to character skills to display short text messages
·Added roleSkillReset command to reset character skills
·Added cardImgSet command to replace character portraits and avatars
·Favorite characters and names have been added to ★ the social list
·The social relationship of the character is displayed in addition to the location of the character
·Fixed the bug that mod data cross-save
·Fixed the bug that the social list collection filter was not saved
-
About cloud archiving
The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam
-
About the sudden failure of the game to start
- Most of the players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after starting normally
- It may be that the antivirus software has deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion forum, or join QQ directly to contact me
Changed files in this update