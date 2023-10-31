 Skip to content

STG Football update for 31 October 2023

Friend Referral Program

STG Football is excited to begin our Refer-a-Friend program! 👀

We believe STG Football is best played with friends.

We also feel you should be rewarded for recruiting those friends!| 🎉

Let's dive into how it all works and what exclusive rewards you can earn!

  1. Friend downloads and plays STG Football.

  2. Friend enters your STG Username as being the “Recruiter.”

  3. Play games with your friends! More games = More Gems!

  4. Redeem the Gems currency for awesome, EXCLUSIVE rewards in the store.

So what are the exclusive rewards you can use your Gems on?

  1. An Exclusive Pack with all rarities available to be opened!

  2. Exclusive in-game cosmetics such as TD Celebrations, Endzone Effects, and Stickers!

  3. XP bundles to level up your SuperStar players!

