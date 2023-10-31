Friend Referral Program

STG Football is excited to begin our Refer-a-Friend program! 👀
We believe STG Football is best played with friends.
We also feel you should be rewarded for recruiting those friends!| 🎉
Let's dive into how it all works and what exclusive rewards you can earn!
-
Friend downloads and plays STG Football.
-
Friend enters your STG Username as being the “Recruiter.”
-
Play games with your friends! More games = More Gems!
-
Redeem the Gems currency for awesome, EXCLUSIVE rewards in the store.
So what are the exclusive rewards you can use your Gems on?
-
An Exclusive Pack with all rarities available to be opened!
-
Exclusive in-game cosmetics such as TD Celebrations, Endzone Effects, and Stickers!
-
XP bundles to level up your SuperStar players!
