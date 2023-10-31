Friend Referral Program

Share · View all patches · Build 12579968 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 16:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

STG Football is excited to begin our Refer-a-Friend program! 👀

We believe STG Football is best played with friends.

We also feel you should be rewarded for recruiting those friends!| 🎉

Let's dive into how it all works and what exclusive rewards you can earn!

Friend downloads and plays STG Football. Friend enters your STG Username as being the “Recruiter.” Play games with your friends! More games = More Gems! Redeem the Gems currency for awesome, EXCLUSIVE rewards in the store.

So what are the exclusive rewards you can use your Gems on?