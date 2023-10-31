 Skip to content

AvaKit update for 31 October 2023

Halloween Special Update! 🦇

Share · View all patches · Build 12579943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
For now, only Windows can be updated.

Notarization tests for MacOS update have been impelemented and related guide for update will be uploaded.
Also, AvaKit is finishing its Steam Early Access stage.

Originally, it is not the 'AvaKit update week', but AvaKit devs prepared a special update to celebrate Halloween!
We hope that this update can help you, all AvaKit lovers to make livestreaming and thumbnails that can celebrate Halloween! 😎

Extra stickers for Halloween! ☠

We added 8 types of new system stickers to maximize Halloween atmosphere!
The stickers are as follows:

  • 2x bat stickers that can match with your costumes or background
  • 1x ghost stickers
  • Jack-o'-lantern stickers
  • 2x sklelton stickers that can match with your hair or costumes
  • 2x witch hats

Extra throwable items! 🎃


  • Jack-o'-lantern with various expressions
  • Ghosts and tombs
  • Skull and skeleton
  • Balloons and gift
  • Coffin

These combo items are added for Halloween throwables!

UI color change 🧡

You can change the UI color of AvaKit that fits with Halloween.

Next update is going to be released after two weeks.
We'll always try our best to improve AvaKit. Thank you.


Changed files in this update

