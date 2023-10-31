Halloween Special Update! 🦇

Share · View all patches · Build 12579943 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 12:33:26 UTC by Wendy

Notarization tests for MacOS update have been impelemented and related guide for update will be uploaded.

Also, AvaKit is finishing its Steam Early Access stage.

Originally, it is not the 'AvaKit update week', but AvaKit devs prepared a special update to celebrate Halloween!

We hope that this update can help you, all AvaKit lovers to make livestreaming and thumbnails that can celebrate Halloween! 😎

Extra stickers for Halloween! ☠

We added 8 types of new system stickers to maximize Halloween atmosphere!

The stickers are as follows:

2x bat stickers that can match with your costumes or background

1x ghost stickers

Jack-o'-lantern stickers

2x sklelton stickers that can match with your hair or costumes

2x witch hats

Extra throwable items! 🎃





Jack-o'-lantern with various expressions

Ghosts and tombs

Skull and skeleton

Balloons and gift

Coffin

These combo items are added for Halloween throwables!

UI color change 🧡

You can change the UI color of AvaKit that fits with Halloween.

Next update is going to be released after two weeks.

We'll always try our best to improve AvaKit. Thank you.



