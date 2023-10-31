Major Update #1 is Here!

Dear Airship Kingdoms Adrift Community,

It's been a month since the game was released, and we've received a lot of feedback from players in our community. We've been working hard to make the game better based on this feedback. As we mentioned in our announcement earlier this month: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1597310/announcements/detail/3717216145566038355

We're excited to let you know that the update is now available, just as we promised.

Status:

LIVE NOW: 31st October 2023

Older Saves: Safe to continue

This milestone introduces the majority of quality of life features. These features allow trading and manufacturing to become your mid and late game high reward activities. In addition to these features, we've introduced additional content that grants access to more high-level ship parts and ships that you could not access from stores otherwise. Let’s go through new accessibility features for this version.

Compacted and Comprehensive Journal with Item List

Now, you can manage your quests and requests through the journal menu. You can even mark an important quest and choose whether to show or hide its markers, depending on what you like.

Item Tracking and Production Previews

You can now see how profitable items are in different settlements you've been to. We've also added bookmark buttons to help you easily find and keep track of items you're interested in.



Now, you can preview the recipes available at each facility by simply clicking on them before you build them. This feature will help you plan and understand your supply chain better before making any commitments.

Remote Access to Settlements

Now, you have the ability to trade and engage with the production facilities and traders you've constructed and visited even when you're not physically present. However, you still need to be present to build them in the first place. To facilitate trading with local settlements, you'll also require a warehouse or hangar space to store ships. You can stock these warehouses with local goods and then send your ships to collect and trade them.



You can now access your settlement's inventory directly from the map screen using a shortcut. And if you're in the warehouse menu, you can quickly center your map screen on a specific settlement with another shortcut. With the bookmark feature, you can highlight settlements that matter to you, ensuring they always appear at the top of your list for easy access.

Remote Cargo Transfer

You can now move goods between ships and warehouses within the same settlement without being there in person. To do this, go to the inventory management menu, pick the settlement you want to handle, choose a ship in that settlement's hangar, and carry out the transfer as you usually would between your fleet and the settlement.

Sending ships between settlements

You can now send ships between settlements through the ship roster or hangar menu. There's even a handy quick access button to take you to the settlement where the ship is situated and engage in trade with the facilities there. To move a ship remotely, you'll need a hangar space in the destination settlement

Improved Map and Factions Overlay

We've enhanced the game map, adding more details and background information. When you open the world map, you can now choose between faction and other filters. This makes it easier to locate law enforcement and outlaw faction activities in various regions. If you've been curious about the Plower Rebels' whereabouts, this update will be incredibly useful.

Shipwrights and Ship Part Factories

You can now create your own ships and parts in factories located within settlements where skilled workers specialize in various crafts.

Improvements to Ship Fitting

You can now complete ship fittings without any inventory problems. We're still in the process of adding local shops to the shipyard, and it's taking us a bit longer than we originally anticipated. The shops will be integrated eventually, but it might take a little longer than expected. In the meantime, this should ease concerns about having to undo ship fittings due to inventory issues.

Time Acceleration While Descending and Ascending

You can now press the "Space" key immediately after entering the landing circle to descend while the 10x time acceleration is still active, and ascend without switching back to the 1x time speed.

Major Combat and Officers Skills Balancing

We've tackled the problem of shields being too strong, as well as resolved issues with certain weapons that were impractical due to their high ammo consumption. Additionally, we've fixed and correctly assigned officer skill parameters that were shuffled during the launch, ensuring they are allocated as intended.







More Escorts Control and Less Collider Issues

Now, you have the ability to instruct escort ships to board the enemy's vessels. You can also switch various weapon categories on or off. Furthermore, escort ships will no longer collide with rocks and other ships in the fleet when they are not engaged in combat.





Whales!

We've replaced whaler balloons with real whales. While they don't do much except provide whale-related items, we hope you enjoy their presence.

Major Trade Balancing

Increase merchants purchase budget.

Add criminal stores to more ports.

Removed trade profit from trading items at the same port.

Encounter Changes:

Improved overall difficulty for main story quest encounters

Added blue whale and sperm whale encounters

Added Plower Rebel’s patrol fleet for Aberdonia region

Officer Trait Changes:

Aetherborne Tactician:

Changed shield generation to +4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10

Leadership:

Changed battle and Travel morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10

Upbeat:

Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7

Joms Fighter:

Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%

Changed boarding speed to +10%/+15%/+20%/+25%

Adventurous:

Updated description

Added special loot chance 10%/15%/20%/25%/30%/35%

Young Blood:

Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%

Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%

Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%

Himmelhart’s Pride:

Changed damage on Shield to +2.5%/+5%/+7.5%/+10%

Demolitionist:

Changed blast radius to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Aetherborne Sage:

Changed mana weapon damage to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Changed mana weapon power consumption to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Noble Lineage:

Changed boarding offense to +2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Changed maximum crew to +5/+10/+15/+20

Charitable Endeavor:

Updated description

Navigation:

Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%

Amstardemmer Navymen:

Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%

Whaler Ancestry:

Changed whale spotting chance to 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%

Harpooneer:

Changed interceptor reload time to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%/-6%

Stinky:

Reduced to only 1 level available at level 1

Added battle morale per sec +1

Wake Mastery:

Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Aetherborne Navigator:

Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%/+11%/+12%/+13%/+14%

Changed cruise priming time to -10%/-12%/-14%/-16%/-18%/-20%

Skald’s Song:

Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4

Changed boarding offense to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%

Sophisticated:

Changed engine power consumption to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%

Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Tinkering:

Increased active repair rate +1% at every level

Lone Survivalist:

Decreased power consumption by 1% at every level

Power Harmonics:

Changed power generation to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%

Changed power capacity to +4%/+5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%

Overly Radical:

Updated incorrect parameter

The Greatest Swordsman:

Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%

Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%

Fiery Passion:

Changed battle morale per sec to +3/+5/+7/+9

Raid Master:

Improved all supply rewards to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%

Companionship:

Changed battle and travel morale per sec to +1/+1/+2/+2/+3/+3

Changed maximum morale to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%

Officer Tactic Changes:

Engage:

Added battle morale per sec +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6

Intimidation:

Changed morale sustenance cost to 1 on all levels

Tactical Barrier:

Changed shield capacity at +100 on all levels

Changed shield generation +0/+1/+2/+3/+4/+5

Reaction Channeling:

Changed shield generation to +80/+85/+90/+95/+100

Changed shield capacity to +3000/+3500/+4000/+4500/+5000

Emergency Shield:

Changed power consumption modifier to +200%/+175%/150%

Changed shield generation at +100% across all levels

Removed shield capacity increase

Assault:

Updated description

Outmaneuver:

Updated description

Emergency Cruise:

Changed morale activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%

Changed energy activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%

Changed fuel cost per second to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%

Boarding Pursuit:

Updated description

Changed boarding offense to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%

Berserker:

Increased morale activation cost to 100 on all levels

Changed morale sustenance cost to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%/1%

Evasive Action:

Updated name and description

Learned Optimism:

Updated description

Changed material activation cost to 100 across all levels

Changed material sustenance cost to 20 across all levels

Saturation Fire:

Changed cannon and gun range to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+10%

Changed interceptor damage to +10%/+12%/+15%/+18%/+20%

Changed weapons reload time to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%

Changed ammo cost per volley to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%

Destruction Ritual:

Changed mana weapon damage to +65%/+70%/+75%/+80%/+85%/+90%/+95%/+100%

Changed energy activation cost to +50%/+48%/+47%/+45%/+44%/+42%/+41%/+40%

Meet Your Maker:

Added 300 ammo as activation cost

Added 100 ammo per second as a static sustenance cost

Wake Riding:

Changed maneuvering thrust to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%

Changed turn rate to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%

There She Blows!:

Changed battle morale per sec to +10/+12/+14/+16/+18/+20/+22/+24/+26/+28

Dream of Flight:

Updated description

Changed main thrust to -50%/-45%/-30%

Changed turn rate to +50%/+55%/+60%

Sword Dance:

Changed morale sustenance cost to 5%/4%/3%/2%

Assist Repairs:

Increased repair team amount to +30%/+40%/+50%

Store Changes:

Add imported items (Dragon Scales, Star Stones, Trained Unicorns, etc) to commission stores. They’re ingredients for high-grade ship part productions.

Laventum Industrial Yard: Industrial Permit Office now requires Industrial Certificate to access.

All ship/ship part/commission stores now purchase items that are ingredients for the ships/ship parts they offer like other stores

Black Market revision: Now Black Markets will purchase Hero Powder and Military products at high prices, they still purchase everything at 60% as well (doing Hero Powder business can be very high profit but also is illegal)

Remove Black Market from Blueglade Town but add 7 new at Sunvale Town, Grambian Ridge Lighthouse, Coil Trails Town, Aberdonia Town, Middleton Town, Ipswick Town, FirefortCity

Now a store will buy items that are needed but also are sold by another store in the same port at -10% (from -90%).

Lower blueprints/plans offered in Atelier Rows to 1-5 per item

Trade Hubs now offer items that are required by local industries with +20%

Production Changes:

Add new recipes and Shipwright facilities all over the map.

Add new ship-part recipes and ship-part facilities all over the map.

Lower the overall Eagles and items to build and upgrade Harvesters (Mine, Lumberyard, Plantation, etc.) and Processors (Foundry, Carpentry, Tanner, etc.)

Lower items are needed in material-tier recipes.

E.g. Oakwood Log: Lumberjack Tools + Water + Oak Sapling > Lumberjack Tools

Quest Changes:

Raise the purchase prices of all logistic items at their destination trade hubs by 10%. (now you can see green price in the correct trade hub)

Logistic Quests now give Guided Locations to their destinations.

Add “shopping list” to Main Story quests and Commission quests. You can track the required item from their descriptions or via the new Quest Log panel.

Lower the number of trophies, and Eagles required in some commission quests:

2nd ARN

Broken Coil Worshipper Trophy (no skull): 2 > 1

7th ARG

Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls): 3 > 2

Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2

32nd NVR

Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls) 3 > 2

Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2

Hunting God

Broken Hunting God Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1

Worn Hunting God Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1

Evergreen Queen

Broken Evergreen Queen Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1

Worn Evergreen Queen Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1

Suthsegian Garrison

Worn Plower Trophy (no skull) > Worn Crooked Plower Trophy (no skull)

Coil Worshipper

Eagles 100,000 > 20,000

Item Changes:

Resource Items stack size rebalanced: from 1 to 5+

Himmelrite Ingots

Type: Material > Component

Port Changes:

Add a new type of icon to indicate ports with Shipyard

Airframe Changes:

Aetherhawk II Corvette

MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040

PowerStorage 4800 > 3840

AmmoStorage 9600 > 8640

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 15600 > 13000

Bronze Drake Freighter

MaterialStorage 8000 > 2170

PowerStorage 1800 > 5000

AmmoStorage 8500 > 18000

RepairTeam 1 > 3

Selling Price 33600 > 28000

Iron Drake Frigate

MaterialStorage 9680 > 2630

PowerStorage 4100 > 6050

AmmoStorage 25100 > 21780

RepairTeam 2 > 4

Selling Price 60000 > 50000

Victory Falcon Frigate

Crew 195 > 186

MaterialStorage 7440 > 2020

PowerStorage 7750 > 7440

AmmoStorage 15500 > 16740

RepairTeam 1 > 3

Selling Price 36000 > 30000

Leion Stallion Frigate

MaterialStorage 8400 > 4550

PowerStorage 14000 > 10500

AmmoStorage 40600 > 42000

RepairTeam 3 > 7

Selling Price 156000 > 130000

Snow Basilisk Gunboat

Crew 30 > 29

MaterialStorage 560 > 310

AmmoStorage 4340 > 2520

Selling Price 4680 > 3878

Slip Falcon Gunboat

MaterialStorage 600 > 330

PowerStorage 1875 > 1500

AmmoStorage 3750 > 1800

Selling Price 3600 > 3000

Vallepony Freighter

Crew 21 > 19

MaterialStorage 1440 > 390

PowerStorage 450 > 900

AmmoStorage 2250 > 3600

Selling Price 4320 > 3600

Obsidian Lindwyrm Corvette

MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520

PowerStorage 2800 > 3500

AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600

RepairTeam 1 > 3

Selling Price 27600 > 23000

River Mare Corvette

Mass 47500 > 47520

MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300

PowerStorage 4800 > 3000

AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 22800 > 19000

Viridian Courser Frigate

MaterialStorage 11360 > 3080

PowerStorage 9500 > 7100

AmmoStorage 28000 > 28400

RepairTeam 2 > 5

Selling Price 68400 > 57000

Stone Dragon Frigate

MaterialStorage 8880 > 4810

PowerStorage 7400. > 11100

AmmoStorage 46000 > 39960

RepairTeam 3 > 7

Selling Price 174000 > 145000

Mund Kraken Torpedo Boat

MaterialStorage 1360 > 740

AmmoStorage 10540 > 6120

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 24000 > 20000

Mana Gryphon Frigate

Crew 307 > 205

MaterialStorage 6840 > 3710

PowerStorage 14250 > 17100

AmmoStorage 28500 > 20520

RepairTeam 2 > 6

Selling Price 156000 > 130000

Vinician Lioness Battlecruiser

Cargo 40 > 54

ThrustEfficiency 100 > 130

TurnEfficiency 100 > 110

MaterialStorage 19920 > 10790

PowerStorage 33200 > 24900

AmmoStorage 83000 > 99600

RepairTeam 5 > 15

Selling Price 504000 > 420000

Alpine Alicorn Cruiser

MaterialStorage 30800 > 8350

PowerStorage 13000 > 19250

AmmoStorage 84000 > 77000

RepairTeam 4 > 12

Selling Price 324000 > 270000

Albion Osprey Corvette

MaterialStorage 2480 > 1350

PowerStorage 4500 > 6200

AmmoStorage 6200 > 7440

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 42000 > 35000

Meadow Harrier Freighter

MaterialStorage 53920 > 14610

PowerStorage 67400 > 53920

AmmoStorage 14700 > 80880

RepairTeam 7 > 21

Selling Price 624000 > 520000

Monarch Eagle Battlecruiser

MaterialStorage 22400 > 12140

AmmoStorage 56000 > 67200

RepairTeam 6 > 17

Selling Price 552000 > 460000

Leviathan Cruiser

MaterialStorage 11760 > 6370

PowerStorage 9800 > 14700

AmmoStorage 64000 > 52920

RepairTeam 3 > 9

Selling Price 246000 > 205000

Jormungandr Battlecruiser

MaterialStorage 28800 > 15600

PowerStorage 24000 > 36000

AmmoStorage 156000 > 129600

RepairTeam 8 > 22

Selling Price 768000 > 640000

Sparrowhawk Cruiser

MaterialStorage 12560 > 6810

PowerStorage 27000 > 25120

AmmoStorage 68100 > 37680

RepairTeam 4 > 10

Selling Price 248400 > 207000

Sentra Unicorn Frigate

MaterialStorage 6880 > 3730

PowerStorage 5750 > 8600

AmmoStorage 14500 > 34400

RepairTeam 2 > 6

Selling Price 168000 > 140000

Cedar Condor Frigate

MaterialStorage 9280 > 2520

PowerStorage 10000 > 11600

AmmoStorage 20000 > 13920

RepairTeam 2 > 4

Selling Price 84000 > 70000

Iberian Ibex Clipper Freighter

MaterialStorage 15720 > 8520

PowerStorage 13100. > 19650

AmmoStorage 32750 > 78600

RepairTeam 4 > 12

Selling Price 362400 > 302000

Imperial Hawk Corvette

Fuel 2976 > 5952

Cargo 4 > 8

Crew 72 > 96

ThrustEfficiency 130 > 140

MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040

AmmoStorage 9600 > 5760

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 15600 > 13000

Magma Lindwyrm Corvette

Fuel 4464 > 8928

BoardingPower 120 > 100

MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520

PowerStorage 2800 > 3500

AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600

RepairTeam 1 > 3

Selling Price 27600 > 23000

Twilight Mare Corvette

Fuel 5760 > 11520

Mass 37200 > 47520

ThrustEfficiency 130 > 120

ManeuveringEfficiency 110 > 100

MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300

PowerStorage 4800 > 3000

AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000

RepairTeam 1 > 2

Selling Price 22800 > 19000

Ship Part Changes:

Storage

Barracks

ProtectedCrew 2 > 5

Medium Mechanized Cargo Room

PowerConsumption 140 > 20

CargoSpace 7 > 12

Large Cargo Room

CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Compacted Cargo Room

CargoSpace 15 > 18

Large Armored Cargo Room

CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Light Cargo Room

CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Mechanized Cargo Room

PowerConsumption 315 > 90

CargoSpace 18 > 32

Luxury Vault

CargoSpace 5 > 6

Medium Wet Magazine

PowerConsumption 140 > 0

AmmoStorage 7380 > 12300

PowerStorage 11000 > 4000

Large Wet Magazine

PowerConsumption 315 > 0

AmmoStorage 17550 > 29250

PowerStorage 27000 > 10800

Medium Barracks

CrewCapacity 20 > 24

ProtectedCrew 10 > 24

Large Barracks

CrewCapacity 45 > 63

ProtectedCrew 22 > 63

Medium Cramped Barracks

MaximumMorale -400 > -300

ProtectedCrew 10 > 0

Large Cramped Barracks

CrewCapacity 68 > 72

MaximumMorale -900 > -720

ProtectedCrew 22 > 0

Medium Bunker

PowerConsumption 210 > 0

CrewCapacity 20 > 24

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

ProtectedCrew 20 > 90

Large Bunker

PowerConsumption 420 > 0

CrewCapacity 45 > 60

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

ProtectedCrew 45 > 240

Medium Battery Room

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Large Battery Room

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Small Clean Battery Room

PowerStorage 3000 > 5000

Medium Clean Battery Room

PowerStorage 6600 > 11000

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Medium Overcharged Battery Room

PowerStorage 16500 > 13000

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Large Overcharged Battery Room

PowerStorage 51750 > 42000

LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Medium Mechanized Storage Deck

PowerConsumption 315 > 27

AmmoStorage 8700 > 22500

PowerStorage 15000 > 13500

CargoSpace 3 > 7

RepairTeam 2 > 4

Large Mechanized Storage Deck

PowerConsumption 560 > 80

AmmoStorage 17400 > 46400

PowerStorage 30000 > 32000

CargoSpace 6 > 16

RepairTeam 4 > 8

Weapons

Mana Bolt Turret

CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6

Mana Bolt Array

CooldownBetweenVolley 12 > 13

Iron Rotary Gun

AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Mana Bolt Discharger

CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6

Iron Quad Rotary Turret

AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Worn Out Cannon

AmmoPerVolley 40 > 20

Air-Burst Cannon

AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55

Viridite Air-Burst Cannon

AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55

Gunmetal Rotary Gun

AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Steel Rotary Gun

AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Gunmetal Quad Rotary Turret

AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Steel Quad Rotary Turret

AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Air-Burst Gun

AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15

Himmelrite Air-Burst Gun

AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15

Air-Burst Turret

AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35

Himmelrite Air-Burst Turret

AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35

Palladium Icarus Cannon

Range 320 > 410

Dendronium Icarus Cannon

Range 320 > 410

Heavy Himmelrite Blitz Autogun

AmmoPerVolley 240 > 100

Decoy Launcher

AmmoPerVolley 120 > 60

Seeker Rocket Turret

ShotPerVolley 4 > 2

ProjectilePerShot 1 > 2

CooldownBetweenShot 0.5 > 0.2

Explosive Rocket Rack

CooldownBetweenShot 0.3 > 0.2

Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger

CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10

Heavy Mana Bolt Array

CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10

Compulsive Beam Projector

Remove Intercept tag

Heavy Compulsive Beam Projector

Remove Intercept tag

Command

Recycling Station

MaterialGeneration 4 > 24

Protection

Light Civilian Mana Shield

ShieldCapacity 23200 > 6000

RechargeRate 60 > 20

Rapid Recovery Shield

ShieldCapacity 20800 > 9200

ShieldPowerModifier 320 > 280

Civilian Shield

ShieldCapacity 36000 > 10200

RechargeRate 90 > 42

ShieldPowerModifier 210 > 168

Large Civilian Shield

ShieldCapacity 55800 > 18000

RechargeRate 135 > 90

ShieldPowerModifier 360 > 297

High-Capacity Shield

PowerConsumption 140 > 200

ShieldCapacity 30400 > 15200

ShieldPowerModifier 80 > 20

Large High-Capacity Shield

PowerConsumption 315 > 450

ShieldCapacity 70200 > 35100

ShieldPowerModifier 225 > 45

Capital High-Capacity Shield

PowerConsumption 560 > 800

ShieldCapacity 128000 > 64000

ShieldPowerModifier 480 > 80

Portable Rapid Recovery Shield

ShieldCapacity 10000 > 4200

ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 120

Capital Rapid Recovery Shield

ShieldCapacity 32400 > 15000

ShieldPowerModifier 540 > 480

Large Generative Alloy Plate

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 25 > 55

Reactive Shielding

RechargeRate 20 > 8

ShieldPowerModifier 30 > 20

Medium Reactive Shielding

RechargeRate 100 > 36

ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 80

Generative Alloy Plate

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 55 > 25

Royal Rapid Recovery Shield

PowerConsumption 160 > 80

ShieldCapacity 9000 > 5000

ShieldPowerModifier 220 > 160

Power Plants

Small Mana Dynamo

BlastRadius 2 > 4

Medium Mana Dynamo

PowerGeneration 680 > 700

BlastRadius 4 > 6

Large Mana Dynamo

PowerGeneration 1620 > 1710

BlastRadius 6 > 10

Combustion Dynamo

Integrity 9600 > 6400

PowerStorage 8000 > 2000

ExplosionDamage 2400 > 12000

Clean Generator

Integrity 1600 > 2400

PowerGeneration 150 > 170

PowerStorage 1000 > 2000

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 5

Medium Combustion Dynamo

Integrity 14400 > 9600

PowerStorage 13200 > 4800

ExplosionDamage 2800 > 18000

Large Combustion Dynamo

Integrity 21600 > 14400

PowerStorage 21600 > 9000

ExplosionDamage 3200 > 32000

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 0

Medium Clean Generator

Integrity 6400 > 9600

PowerGeneration 640 > 720

PowerStorage 4400 > 8800

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 28

Large Clean Generator

Integrity 14400 > 21600

PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800

PowerStorage 10800 > 22500

IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 90

Small Reaction Dynamo

Integrity 1800 > 2000

PowerGeneration 150 > 170

PowerStorage 2800 > 3000

Medium Reaction Dynamo

Integrity 7200 > 8000

PowerGeneration 640 > 720

PowerStorage 11600 > 12000

Large Reaction Dynamo

Integrity 16200 > 18000

PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800

Engines

Mana Motor

Torque 570000 > 600000

Inertia Balancer

ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 192000

Speed Thruster

Propulsion 330000 > 345000

Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 140 > 120

Propulsion 440000 > 400000

Torque 1120000 > 1080000

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Mana Motor

Torque 2400000 > 2720000

Medium Mana Motor

Torque 1740000 > 1920000

Medium Speed Thruster

Propulsion 690000 > 720000

Large Speed Thruster

Propulsion 960000 > 1000000

Small Inertia Balancer

ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 60000

Medium Inertia Balancer

ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 124000

Small Reactivity Drives

PowerConsumption 80 > 90

Propulsion 180000 > 200000

Torque 570000 > 560000

ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 50000

Medium Reactivity Drives

PowerConsumption 160 > 180

Propulsion 400000 > 420000

ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 108000

Large Reactivity Drives

PowerConsumption 240 > 270

ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 174000

Armored Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 140 > 120

Propulsion 440000 > 400000

Torque 1120000 > 1080000

FallOffFactor > 0.3 > 0.5

Medium Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 210 > 180

Propulsion 690000 > 630000

Torque 1740000 > 1680000

ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Armored Medium Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 210 > 180

Propulsion 690000 > 630000

Torque 1740000 > 1680000

ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 350 > 300

Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000

Torque 3000000 > 2900000

ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Armored Large Combustion Drive

PowerConsumption 350 > 300

Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000

Torque 3000000 > 2900000

ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Cruising Drive

FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Cruising Drive