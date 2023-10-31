Major Update #1 is Here!

Dear Airship Kingdoms Adrift Community,
It's been a month since the game was released, and we've received a lot of feedback from players in our community. We've been working hard to make the game better based on this feedback.
We're excited to let you know that the update is now available, just as we promised.
Status:
- LIVE NOW: 31st October 2023
- Older Saves: Safe to continue
Major Update #1 - V.1.2.0.10
This milestone introduces the majority of quality of life features. These features allow trading and manufacturing to become your mid and late game high reward activities. In addition to these features, we've introduced additional content that grants access to more high-level ship parts and ships that you could not access from stores otherwise. Let’s go through new accessibility features for this version.
Compacted and Comprehensive Journal with Item List
Now, you can manage your quests and requests through the journal menu. You can even mark an important quest and choose whether to show or hide its markers, depending on what you like.
Item Tracking and Production Previews
You can now see how profitable items are in different settlements you've been to. We've also added bookmark buttons to help you easily find and keep track of items you're interested in.
Now, you can preview the recipes available at each facility by simply clicking on them before you build them. This feature will help you plan and understand your supply chain better before making any commitments.
Remote Access to Settlements
Now, you have the ability to trade and engage with the production facilities and traders you've constructed and visited even when you're not physically present. However, you still need to be present to build them in the first place. To facilitate trading with local settlements, you'll also require a warehouse or hangar space to store ships. You can stock these warehouses with local goods and then send your ships to collect and trade them.
You can now access your settlement's inventory directly from the map screen using a shortcut. And if you're in the warehouse menu, you can quickly center your map screen on a specific settlement with another shortcut. With the bookmark feature, you can highlight settlements that matter to you, ensuring they always appear at the top of your list for easy access.
Remote Cargo Transfer
You can now move goods between ships and warehouses within the same settlement without being there in person. To do this, go to the inventory management menu, pick the settlement you want to handle, choose a ship in that settlement's hangar, and carry out the transfer as you usually would between your fleet and the settlement.
Sending ships between settlements
You can now send ships between settlements through the ship roster or hangar menu. There's even a handy quick access button to take you to the settlement where the ship is situated and engage in trade with the facilities there. To move a ship remotely, you'll need a hangar space in the destination settlement
Improved Map and Factions Overlay
We've enhanced the game map, adding more details and background information. When you open the world map, you can now choose between faction and other filters. This makes it easier to locate law enforcement and outlaw faction activities in various regions. If you've been curious about the Plower Rebels' whereabouts, this update will be incredibly useful.
Shipwrights and Ship Part Factories
You can now create your own ships and parts in factories located within settlements where skilled workers specialize in various crafts.
Improvements to Ship Fitting
You can now complete ship fittings without any inventory problems. We're still in the process of adding local shops to the shipyard, and it's taking us a bit longer than we originally anticipated. The shops will be integrated eventually, but it might take a little longer than expected. In the meantime, this should ease concerns about having to undo ship fittings due to inventory issues.
Time Acceleration While Descending and Ascending
You can now press the "Space" key immediately after entering the landing circle to descend while the 10x time acceleration is still active, and ascend without switching back to the 1x time speed.
Major Combat and Officers Skills Balancing
We've tackled the problem of shields being too strong, as well as resolved issues with certain weapons that were impractical due to their high ammo consumption. Additionally, we've fixed and correctly assigned officer skill parameters that were shuffled during the launch, ensuring they are allocated as intended.
More Escorts Control and Less Collider Issues
Now, you have the ability to instruct escort ships to board the enemy's vessels. You can also switch various weapon categories on or off. Furthermore, escort ships will no longer collide with rocks and other ships in the fleet when they are not engaged in combat.
Whales!
We've replaced whaler balloons with real whales. While they don't do much except provide whale-related items, we hope you enjoy their presence.
Major Trade Balancing
- Increase merchants purchase budget.
- Add criminal stores to more ports.
- Removed trade profit from trading items at the same port.
Encounter Changes:
- Improved overall difficulty for main story quest encounters
- Added blue whale and sperm whale encounters
- Added Plower Rebel’s patrol fleet for Aberdonia region
Officer Trait Changes:
Aetherborne Tactician:
- Changed shield generation to +4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
Leadership:
- Changed battle and Travel morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
- Upbeat:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7
Joms Fighter:
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
- Changed boarding speed to +10%/+15%/+20%/+25%
Adventurous:
- Updated description
- Added special loot chance 10%/15%/20%/25%/30%/35%
Young Blood:
- Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
- Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%
Himmelhart’s Pride:
- Changed damage on Shield to +2.5%/+5%/+7.5%/+10%
Demolitionist:
- Changed blast radius to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Sage:
- Changed mana weapon damage to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed mana weapon power consumption to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Noble Lineage:
- Changed boarding offense to +2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed maximum crew to +5/+10/+15/+20
Charitable Endeavor:
- Updated description
Navigation:
- Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Amstardemmer Navymen:
- Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
Whaler Ancestry:
- Changed whale spotting chance to 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%
Harpooneer:
- Changed interceptor reload time to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%/-6%
Stinky:
- Reduced to only 1 level available at level 1
- Added battle morale per sec +1
Wake Mastery:
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Navigator:
- Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%/+11%/+12%/+13%/+14%
- Changed cruise priming time to -10%/-12%/-14%/-16%/-18%/-20%
Skald’s Song:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%
Sophisticated:
- Changed engine power consumption to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%
- Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Tinkering:
- Increased active repair rate +1% at every level
Lone Survivalist:
- Decreased power consumption by 1% at every level
Power Harmonics:
- Changed power generation to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed power capacity to +4%/+5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Overly Radical:
- Updated incorrect parameter
The Greatest Swordsman:
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
- Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
Fiery Passion:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +3/+5/+7/+9
Raid Master:
- Improved all supply rewards to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Companionship:
- Changed battle and travel morale per sec to +1/+1/+2/+2/+3/+3
- Changed maximum morale to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Officer Tactic Changes:
Engage:
- Added battle morale per sec +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6
Intimidation:
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 1 on all levels
Tactical Barrier:
- Changed shield capacity at +100 on all levels
- Changed shield generation +0/+1/+2/+3/+4/+5
Reaction Channeling:
- Changed shield generation to +80/+85/+90/+95/+100
- Changed shield capacity to +3000/+3500/+4000/+4500/+5000
Emergency Shield:
- Changed power consumption modifier to +200%/+175%/150%
- Changed shield generation at +100% across all levels
- Removed shield capacity increase
Assault:
- Updated description
Outmaneuver:
- Updated description
Emergency Cruise:
- Changed morale activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
- Changed energy activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
- Changed fuel cost per second to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%
Boarding Pursuit:
- Updated description
- Changed boarding offense to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Berserker:
- Increased morale activation cost to 100 on all levels
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%/1%
Evasive Action:
- Updated name and description
Learned Optimism:
- Updated description
- Changed material activation cost to 100 across all levels
- Changed material sustenance cost to 20 across all levels
Saturation Fire:
- Changed cannon and gun range to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+10%
- Changed interceptor damage to +10%/+12%/+15%/+18%/+20%
- Changed weapons reload time to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
- Changed ammo cost per volley to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
Destruction Ritual:
- Changed mana weapon damage to +65%/+70%/+75%/+80%/+85%/+90%/+95%/+100%
- Changed energy activation cost to +50%/+48%/+47%/+45%/+44%/+42%/+41%/+40%
Meet Your Maker:
- Added 300 ammo as activation cost
- Added 100 ammo per second as a static sustenance cost
Wake Riding:
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
- Changed turn rate to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
There She Blows!:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +10/+12/+14/+16/+18/+20/+22/+24/+26/+28
Dream of Flight:
- Updated description
- Changed main thrust to -50%/-45%/-30%
- Changed turn rate to +50%/+55%/+60%
Sword Dance:
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 5%/4%/3%/2%
Assist Repairs:
- Increased repair team amount to +30%/+40%/+50%
Store Changes:
- Add imported items (Dragon Scales, Star Stones, Trained Unicorns, etc) to commission stores. They’re ingredients for high-grade ship part productions.
- Laventum Industrial Yard: Industrial Permit Office now requires Industrial Certificate to access.
- All ship/ship part/commission stores now purchase items that are ingredients for the ships/ship parts they offer like other stores
- Black Market revision: Now Black Markets will purchase Hero Powder and Military products at high prices, they still purchase everything at 60% as well (doing Hero Powder business can be very high profit but also is illegal)
- Remove Black Market from Blueglade Town but add 7 new at Sunvale Town, Grambian Ridge Lighthouse, Coil Trails Town, Aberdonia Town, Middleton Town, Ipswick Town, FirefortCity
- Now a store will buy items that are needed but also are sold by another store in the same port at -10% (from -90%).
- Lower blueprints/plans offered in Atelier Rows to 1-5 per item
- Trade Hubs now offer items that are required by local industries with +20%
Production Changes:
- Add new recipes and Shipwright facilities all over the map.
- Add new ship-part recipes and ship-part facilities all over the map.
- Lower the overall Eagles and items to build and upgrade Harvesters (Mine, Lumberyard, Plantation, etc.) and Processors (Foundry, Carpentry, Tanner, etc.)
- Lower items are needed in material-tier recipes.
E.g. Oakwood Log: Lumberjack Tools + Water + Oak Sapling > Lumberjack Tools
Quest Changes:
- Raise the purchase prices of all logistic items at their destination trade hubs by 10%. (now you can see green price in the correct trade hub)
- Logistic Quests now give Guided Locations to their destinations.
- Add “shopping list” to Main Story quests and Commission quests. You can track the required item from their descriptions or via the new Quest Log panel.
- Lower the number of trophies, and Eagles required in some commission quests:
- 2nd ARN
- Broken Coil Worshipper Trophy (no skull): 2 > 1
- 7th ARG
- Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls): 3 > 2
- Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
- 32nd NVR
- Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls) 3 > 2
- Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
- Hunting God
- Broken Hunting God Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
- Worn Hunting God Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
- Evergreen Queen
- Broken Evergreen Queen Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
- Worn Evergreen Queen Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
- Suthsegian Garrison
- Worn Plower Trophy (no skull) > Worn Crooked Plower Trophy (no skull)
- Coil Worshipper
- Eagles 100,000 > 20,000
- Item Changes:
- Resource Items stack size rebalanced: from 1 to 5+
- Himmelrite Ingots
- Type: Material > Component
- Port Changes:
- Add a new type of icon to indicate ports with Shipyard
Airframe Changes:
Aetherhawk II Corvette
- MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3840
- AmmoStorage 9600 > 8640
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Bronze Drake Freighter
- MaterialStorage 8000 > 2170
- PowerStorage 1800 > 5000
- AmmoStorage 8500 > 18000
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 33600 > 28000
Iron Drake Frigate
- MaterialStorage 9680 > 2630
- PowerStorage 4100 > 6050
- AmmoStorage 25100 > 21780
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
- Selling Price 60000 > 50000
Victory Falcon Frigate
- Crew 195 > 186
- MaterialStorage 7440 > 2020
- PowerStorage 7750 > 7440
- AmmoStorage 15500 > 16740
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 36000 > 30000
Leion Stallion Frigate
- MaterialStorage 8400 > 4550
- PowerStorage 14000 > 10500
- AmmoStorage 40600 > 42000
- RepairTeam 3 > 7
- Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Snow Basilisk Gunboat
- Crew 30 > 29
- MaterialStorage 560 > 310
- AmmoStorage 4340 > 2520
- Selling Price 4680 > 3878
Slip Falcon Gunboat
- MaterialStorage 600 > 330
- PowerStorage 1875 > 1500
- AmmoStorage 3750 > 1800
- Selling Price 3600 > 3000
Vallepony Freighter
- Crew 21 > 19
- MaterialStorage 1440 > 390
- PowerStorage 450 > 900
- AmmoStorage 2250 > 3600
- Selling Price 4320 > 3600
Obsidian Lindwyrm Corvette
- MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
- AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 27600 > 23000
River Mare Corvette
- Mass 47500 > 47520
- MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
- AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 22800 > 19000
Viridian Courser Frigate
- MaterialStorage 11360 > 3080
- PowerStorage 9500 > 7100
- AmmoStorage 28000 > 28400
- RepairTeam 2 > 5
- Selling Price 68400 > 57000
Stone Dragon Frigate
- MaterialStorage 8880 > 4810
- PowerStorage 7400. > 11100
- AmmoStorage 46000 > 39960
- RepairTeam 3 > 7
- Selling Price 174000 > 145000
Mund Kraken Torpedo Boat
- MaterialStorage 1360 > 740
- AmmoStorage 10540 > 6120
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 24000 > 20000
Mana Gryphon Frigate
- Crew 307 > 205
- MaterialStorage 6840 > 3710
- PowerStorage 14250 > 17100
- AmmoStorage 28500 > 20520
- RepairTeam 2 > 6
- Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Vinician Lioness Battlecruiser
- Cargo 40 > 54
- ThrustEfficiency 100 > 130
- TurnEfficiency 100 > 110
- MaterialStorage 19920 > 10790
- PowerStorage 33200 > 24900
- AmmoStorage 83000 > 99600
- RepairTeam 5 > 15
- Selling Price 504000 > 420000
Alpine Alicorn Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 30800 > 8350
- PowerStorage 13000 > 19250
- AmmoStorage 84000 > 77000
- RepairTeam 4 > 12
- Selling Price 324000 > 270000
Albion Osprey Corvette
- MaterialStorage 2480 > 1350
- PowerStorage 4500 > 6200
- AmmoStorage 6200 > 7440
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 42000 > 35000
Meadow Harrier Freighter
- MaterialStorage 53920 > 14610
- PowerStorage 67400 > 53920
- AmmoStorage 14700 > 80880
- RepairTeam 7 > 21
- Selling Price 624000 > 520000
Monarch Eagle Battlecruiser
- MaterialStorage 22400 > 12140
- AmmoStorage 56000 > 67200
- RepairTeam 6 > 17
- Selling Price 552000 > 460000
Leviathan Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 11760 > 6370
- PowerStorage 9800 > 14700
- AmmoStorage 64000 > 52920
- RepairTeam 3 > 9
- Selling Price 246000 > 205000
Jormungandr Battlecruiser
- MaterialStorage 28800 > 15600
- PowerStorage 24000 > 36000
- AmmoStorage 156000 > 129600
- RepairTeam 8 > 22
- Selling Price 768000 > 640000
Sparrowhawk Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 12560 > 6810
- PowerStorage 27000 > 25120
- AmmoStorage 68100 > 37680
- RepairTeam 4 > 10
- Selling Price 248400 > 207000
Sentra Unicorn Frigate
- MaterialStorage 6880 > 3730
- PowerStorage 5750 > 8600
- AmmoStorage 14500 > 34400
- RepairTeam 2 > 6
- Selling Price 168000 > 140000
Cedar Condor Frigate
- MaterialStorage 9280 > 2520
- PowerStorage 10000 > 11600
- AmmoStorage 20000 > 13920
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
- Selling Price 84000 > 70000
Iberian Ibex Clipper Freighter
- MaterialStorage 15720 > 8520
- PowerStorage 13100. > 19650
- AmmoStorage 32750 > 78600
- RepairTeam 4 > 12
- Selling Price 362400 > 302000
Imperial Hawk Corvette
- Fuel 2976 > 5952
- Cargo 4 > 8
- Crew 72 > 96
- ThrustEfficiency 130 > 140
- MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
- AmmoStorage 9600 > 5760
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Magma Lindwyrm Corvette
- Fuel 4464 > 8928
- BoardingPower 120 > 100
- MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
- AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 27600 > 23000
Twilight Mare Corvette
- Fuel 5760 > 11520
- Mass 37200 > 47520
- ThrustEfficiency 130 > 120
- ManeuveringEfficiency 110 > 100
- MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
- AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 22800 > 19000
Ship Part Changes:
Storage
Barracks
- ProtectedCrew 2 > 5
- Medium Mechanized Cargo Room
- PowerConsumption 140 > 20
- CargoSpace 7 > 12
Large Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Compacted Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 15 > 18
Large Armored Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Light Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Mechanized Cargo Room
- PowerConsumption 315 > 90
- CargoSpace 18 > 32
Luxury Vault
- CargoSpace 5 > 6
Medium Wet Magazine
- PowerConsumption 140 > 0
- AmmoStorage 7380 > 12300
- PowerStorage 11000 > 4000
Large Wet Magazine
- PowerConsumption 315 > 0
- AmmoStorage 17550 > 29250
- PowerStorage 27000 > 10800
Medium Barracks
- CrewCapacity 20 > 24
- ProtectedCrew 10 > 24
Large Barracks
- CrewCapacity 45 > 63
- ProtectedCrew 22 > 63
Medium Cramped Barracks
- MaximumMorale -400 > -300
- ProtectedCrew 10 > 0
Large Cramped Barracks
- CrewCapacity 68 > 72
- MaximumMorale -900 > -720
- ProtectedCrew 22 > 0
Medium Bunker
- PowerConsumption 210 > 0
- CrewCapacity 20 > 24
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
- ProtectedCrew 20 > 90
Large Bunker
- PowerConsumption 420 > 0
- CrewCapacity 45 > 60
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
- ProtectedCrew 45 > 240
Medium Battery Room
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Large Battery Room
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Small Clean Battery Room
- PowerStorage 3000 > 5000
Medium Clean Battery Room
- PowerStorage 6600 > 11000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Medium Overcharged Battery Room
- PowerStorage 16500 > 13000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Large Overcharged Battery Room
- PowerStorage 51750 > 42000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Medium Mechanized Storage Deck
- PowerConsumption 315 > 27
- AmmoStorage 8700 > 22500
- PowerStorage 15000 > 13500
- CargoSpace 3 > 7
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
Large Mechanized Storage Deck
- PowerConsumption 560 > 80
- AmmoStorage 17400 > 46400
- PowerStorage 30000 > 32000
- CargoSpace 6 > 16
- RepairTeam 4 > 8
Weapons
Mana Bolt Turret
- CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6
Mana Bolt Array
- CooldownBetweenVolley 12 > 13
Iron Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Mana Bolt Discharger
- CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6
Iron Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Worn Out Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 40 > 20
Air-Burst Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55
Viridite Air-Burst Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55
Gunmetal Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Steel Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Gunmetal Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Steel Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Air-Burst Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15
Himmelrite Air-Burst Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15
Air-Burst Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35
Himmelrite Air-Burst Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35
Palladium Icarus Cannon
- Range 320 > 410
Dendronium Icarus Cannon
- Range 320 > 410
Heavy Himmelrite Blitz Autogun
- AmmoPerVolley 240 > 100
Decoy Launcher
- AmmoPerVolley 120 > 60
Seeker Rocket Turret
- ShotPerVolley 4 > 2
- ProjectilePerShot 1 > 2
- CooldownBetweenShot 0.5 > 0.2
Explosive Rocket Rack
- CooldownBetweenShot 0.3 > 0.2
Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger
- CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10
Heavy Mana Bolt Array
- CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10
Compulsive Beam Projector
- Remove Intercept tag
Heavy Compulsive Beam Projector
- Remove Intercept tag
Command
Recycling Station
- MaterialGeneration 4 > 24
Protection
Light Civilian Mana Shield
- ShieldCapacity 23200 > 6000
- RechargeRate 60 > 20
Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 20800 > 9200
- ShieldPowerModifier 320 > 280
Civilian Shield
- ShieldCapacity 36000 > 10200
- RechargeRate 90 > 42
- ShieldPowerModifier 210 > 168
Large Civilian Shield
- ShieldCapacity 55800 > 18000
- RechargeRate 135 > 90
- ShieldPowerModifier 360 > 297
High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 140 > 200
- ShieldCapacity 30400 > 15200
- ShieldPowerModifier 80 > 20
Large High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 315 > 450
- ShieldCapacity 70200 > 35100
- ShieldPowerModifier 225 > 45
Capital High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 560 > 800
- ShieldCapacity 128000 > 64000
- ShieldPowerModifier 480 > 80
Portable Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 10000 > 4200
- ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 120
Capital Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 32400 > 15000
- ShieldPowerModifier 540 > 480
Large Generative Alloy Plate
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 25 > 55
Reactive Shielding
- RechargeRate 20 > 8
- ShieldPowerModifier 30 > 20
Medium Reactive Shielding
- RechargeRate 100 > 36
- ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 80
Generative Alloy Plate
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 55 > 25
Royal Rapid Recovery Shield
- PowerConsumption 160 > 80
- ShieldCapacity 9000 > 5000
- ShieldPowerModifier 220 > 160
Power Plants
Small Mana Dynamo
- BlastRadius 2 > 4
Medium Mana Dynamo
- PowerGeneration 680 > 700
- BlastRadius 4 > 6
Large Mana Dynamo
- PowerGeneration 1620 > 1710
- BlastRadius 6 > 10
Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 9600 > 6400
- PowerStorage 8000 > 2000
- ExplosionDamage 2400 > 12000
Clean Generator
- Integrity 1600 > 2400
- PowerGeneration 150 > 170
- PowerStorage 1000 > 2000
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 5
Medium Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 14400 > 9600
- PowerStorage 13200 > 4800
- ExplosionDamage 2800 > 18000
Large Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 21600 > 14400
- PowerStorage 21600 > 9000
- ExplosionDamage 3200 > 32000
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 0
Medium Clean Generator
- Integrity 6400 > 9600
- PowerGeneration 640 > 720
- PowerStorage 4400 > 8800
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 28
Large Clean Generator
- Integrity 14400 > 21600
- PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800
- PowerStorage 10800 > 22500
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 90
Small Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 1800 > 2000
- PowerGeneration 150 > 170
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3000
Medium Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 7200 > 8000
- PowerGeneration 640 > 720
- PowerStorage 11600 > 12000
Large Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 16200 > 18000
- PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800
Engines
Mana Motor
- Torque 570000 > 600000
Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 192000
Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 330000 > 345000
Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 140 > 120
- Propulsion 440000 > 400000
- Torque 1120000 > 1080000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Mana Motor
- Torque 2400000 > 2720000
Medium Mana Motor
- Torque 1740000 > 1920000
Medium Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 690000 > 720000
Large Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 960000 > 1000000
Small Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 60000
Medium Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 124000
Small Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 80 > 90
- Propulsion 180000 > 200000
- Torque 570000 > 560000
- ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 50000
Medium Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 160 > 180
- Propulsion 400000 > 420000
- ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 108000
Large Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 240 > 270
- ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 174000
Armored Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 140 > 120
- Propulsion 440000 > 400000
- Torque 1120000 > 1080000
- FallOffFactor > 0.3 > 0.5
Medium Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 210 > 180
- Propulsion 690000 > 630000
- Torque 1740000 > 1680000
- ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Armored Medium Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 210 > 180
- Propulsion 690000 > 630000
- Torque 1740000 > 1680000
- ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 350 > 300
- Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
- Torque 3000000 > 2900000
- ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Armored Large Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 350 > 300
- Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
- Torque 3000000 > 2900000
- ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Cruising Drive
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Cruising Drive
- Propulsion 1080000 > 990000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Changed files in this update