Hotfix 0.11.22

➡️ Changes
- Rebalanced shop databases for NPC Inn shops and added sellable categories
- Added hint text to North Star quest to place items in the outline on Pop Pop's front yard
- Clamped time to buy nodes to 2 seconds, so that upgrading nodes doesn't take an extremely long time
- Added nav mesh rebuilding message to better communicate when it's being loaded
⚙️ Optimizations
- Unused rig meshes are now destroyed, which should slightly reduce the amount of RAM used
- Several nav mesh optimizations to reduce nav mesh load time
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed map progress not showing up when playing on a new character with a previous save file (your save data will come back, so you actually haven't lost anything)
- Fixed several edge case disconnects
- Temporarily disabled employees working when away until we resolve restocking causing floating items
- Fixed localized grammar on Bellstalker Shrine for English
- Polished several dynamic shops in Barry's Bazaar
- Fixed case where sometimes items wouldn't properly cut nav meshes because of timing issues
- Fixed employees not jogging through policy node properly if unloading chunk
- Fixed case where XP bar displays as 0 on load
- Fixed being unable to pick up Samurai Mask if on floor
- Fixed Employee Wage shop policy not working
- Fixed potential issue where employee gathering indices carry over incorrectly when switching gathering areas
- Fixed Healthy Lifestyle shop policy not working for clients
- Fixed gathering employees sometimes doing another gatherer's task resulting in the wrong item placed into filtered containers
