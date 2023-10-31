 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 0.11.22

Build 12579739

Patchnotes via Steam Community
➡️ Changes
  • Rebalanced shop databases for NPC Inn shops and added sellable categories
  • Added hint text to North Star quest to place items in the outline on Pop Pop's front yard
  • Clamped time to buy nodes to 2 seconds, so that upgrading nodes doesn't take an extremely long time
  • Added nav mesh rebuilding message to better communicate when it's being loaded
⚙️ Optimizations
  • Unused rig meshes are now destroyed, which should slightly reduce the amount of RAM used
  • Several nav mesh optimizations to reduce nav mesh load time
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Fixed map progress not showing up when playing on a new character with a previous save file (your save data will come back, so you actually haven't lost anything)
  • Fixed several edge case disconnects
  • Temporarily disabled employees working when away until we resolve restocking causing floating items
  • Fixed localized grammar on Bellstalker Shrine for English
  • Polished several dynamic shops in Barry's Bazaar
  • Fixed case where sometimes items wouldn't properly cut nav meshes because of timing issues
  • Fixed employees not jogging through policy node properly if unloading chunk
  • Fixed case where XP bar displays as 0 on load
  • Fixed being unable to pick up Samurai Mask if on floor
  • Fixed Employee Wage shop policy not working
  • Fixed potential issue where employee gathering indices carry over incorrectly when switching gathering areas
  • Fixed Healthy Lifestyle shop policy not working for clients
  • Fixed gathering employees sometimes doing another gatherer's task resulting in the wrong item placed into filtered containers

