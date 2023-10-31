Version 9.9.8 is available

Hi everyone,
Today I have updated the version to 9.9.8, the issues fixed in this update are:
- Time zone updated as we move from one to another.
- UTC Time does not change as we move from place to place.
Enjoy !
Ilan
