Virtual Sailor NG update for 31 October 2023

Version 9.9.8 is available

Version 9.9.8 · Build 12579718

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today I have updated the version to 9.9.8, the issues fixed in this update are:

  • Time zone updated as we move from one to another.
  • UTC Time does not change as we move from place to place.

Enjoy !

Ilan

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153611
  • Loading history…
