TITS OKAY TITS FINE update for 31 October 2023

new sex position available

Share · View all patches · Build 12579627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TITS OKAY TITS FINE now with 3 sex positions available, with better orgasm face expression, now it is possible to change lingerie during HAVING SEX in all 3 sex positions

Changed files in this update

TITS OKAY TITS FINE Content Depot 1869021
